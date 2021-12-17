Betty White Invites Fans to Celebrate Her 100th Birthday with Star-Studded Movie Event
Betty White: 100 Years Young will premiere in select movie theaters for one day only — the star’s birthday on Jan. 17
Everyone's invited to Betty White's 100th birthday celebration!
The iconic actress has a movie special premiering in theaters for one day only: her 100th birthday on Jan. 17.
The movie, Betty White: 100 Years Young, will feature White as well as a star-studded cast of her friends, including Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel- Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendy Malick and Jennifer Love Hewitt.
"You'll experience Betty's funniest moments on The Golden Girls, hosting Saturday Night Live, Hot in Cleveland, The Proposal, The Mary Tyler Moore Show — and a lost episode from Betty's very first sitcom. Plus Betty reveals inside stories of her amazing life and career," the description reads. "This is a special one-day-only event; the party awaits."
"Hello, I'm Betty White. I feel so fortunate to have had as great a career as I've had for as long as I have," the icon says in a trailer for the movie celebration.
Several stars are then shown saying her name, including Reynolds, Burnett, Bertinelli and the late Alex Trebek.
"It's just the magic of Betty White — not everybody has that," Bertinelli adds at the end of the clip.
Before her 99th birthday last January, White opened up to PEOPLE about how she manages to always stay positive
"I don't like the other side," she said. "The positive side is a lot more fun."
The star added that having a sense of humor helps, too.
"Don't take yourself too seriously," White said. "You can lie to others — not that I would — but you cannot lie to yourself."
Betty White: 100 Years Young will be available in select movie theaters on Jan. 17 only.