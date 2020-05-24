"Two ducks always come by to say hello. They waddle up to her glass door and look in," Betty White's rep said of the star's day-to-day

Betty White, 98, 'Doing Very Well' amid Coronavirus Pandemic: 'We Always Have Laughs,' Rep Says

Betty White is staying positive amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The beloved TV star, who celebrated her 98th birthday in January, is "being very safe during these very trying times," her rep tells PEOPLE.

In an email statement to Today, the rep also said White is "doing very well" during the global health crisis.

"No one permitted in except those who must. Has helpers who are great with her," her rep said of the icon, who starred in The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Golden Girls and Hot in Cleveland.

And White has been keeping a good sense of humor. "We always have laughs," the rep said.

In addition, the animal activist has been spending her days admiring outdoor creatures. "Betty has a beautiful backyard with a number of wild animals visiting. Two ducks always come by to say hello. They waddle up to her glass door and look in," the rep said.

Along with staying indoors, White is keeping busy with a new TV project.

Earlier this month, the actress signed on to star in a Lifetime Christmas movie, in which her character helps ready would-be Santas for the holidays as her work leads everyone to wonder if she's secretly Mrs. Claus, according to Entertainment Weekly.

As TV shows and movies await production to begin after the pandemic lockdown, Lifetime told EW that the network's holiday movies are in "various stages of production."