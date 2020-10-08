GLOW's Betty Gilpin Pens Heartfelt Eulogy After Series Cancellation: ‘Best Job I’ll Ever Have’

Betty Gilpin is saying goodbye to GLOW.

The actress, 34, penned a heartfelt eulogy in Vanity Fair, published Wednesday, to the hit series after Netflix announced earlier this week the show would not be returning for the scheduled fourth season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I am sad. It was the best job I’ll ever have," Gilpin wrote. "Our business is a strange mix of attempting childhood dreams to a room full of asleep people and shirking dignity for awake tomato-throwers for rent. This was one of those extremely rare times where we got to do the dream for awake people. And it didn’t disappear in an audition room or unsent email. We did it on a show, recorded it all, I swear. Thirty episodes."

Gilpin, who played Debbie "Liberty Belle" Eagan on the show, said she "will be forever grateful" to creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch.

"You changed my life," she continued. "It’s sad and weird to end this way. But we did get to do it 30 times. I mean, I cried a lot on that subway. I never thought I’d get to do it once."

Image zoom Betty Gilpin Ali Goldstein/Netflix

Gilpin went on to joke that, "apparently numbers-wise, GLOW really only appealed to men in kimonos and women in cat hair, who, as far as I’m concerned, are the beating heart of the arts and the reason to keep waking up."

The star also thanked many of the show's cast and crew, including Marc Maron and Chris Lowell, whom she referred to as "two perfect boys I’ll love forever."

Gilpin then concluded her post with a heartfelt note to costar Alison Brie: "Because of course I’m going to miss you most of all."

Image zoom Betty Gilpin and Alison Brie Ali Goldstein/Netflix

Netflix's decision to cancel GLOW came more than a year after it was renewed by the streaming service for a fourth and final season, which had already begun production.

“We’ve made the difficult decision not to do a fourth season of GLOW due to COVID, which makes shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast especially challenging," a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement Monday. "We are so grateful to creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, Jenji Kohan and all the writers, cast and crew for sharing this story about the incredible women of GLOW with us and the world.”