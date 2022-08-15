'Better Call Saul' Fans Go Wild During Series Finale After AMC+ Faces Streaming 'Issues'

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the finale episode of Better Call Saul.

Better Call Saul is taking its final bow.

The Breaking Bad prequel aired its finale on Monday night, but it wasn't the episode's plot that got fans talking on social media.

More than halfway through the finale, users on Twitter started complaining of an outage on AMC+, which led to the app logging viewers out of the streaming platform.

"Kicked me out of the app while watching the series finale of Better Call Saul. Now the app won't let me log back in," wrote one user.

"AMC decided to crash in the middle of the Better Call Saul finale. Some heads are gonna roll," added someone else.

AMC+ eventually addressed the mishap, writing on their official Twitter page, "Hello -- we are aware of issues for some users streaming tonight's #BetterCallSaul. We are working on a fix ASAP."

Despite the streaming mishap, fans appeared to be pleased with the outcome of the series' six-season run.

"That was one of the best finales I've ever seen #BetterCallSaul" wrote one fan.

"Masterfully crafted finale for tonight's final episode of Better Call Saul! Farewell #BetterCallSaul" tweeted someone else.

"Better Call Saul stuck the landing. You love to see it," added another person.

Several of the stars also bid farewell to the show, including Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael McKean, Michael Mando, Giancarlo Esposito and Luis Moncada.

Ahead of the finale, Seehorn wrote on Instagram: "0% ready for this. But, could not be prouder to share the exquisite ending that #PeterGould wrote and directed. I hope it stirs your heart, your mind, & your soul the way it did mine. I'm still thinking about it. I will be forever grateful to have been part of the epic story telling of the #BetterCallSaul & #BreakingBad universe. There are no words that can express how much I have loved creating #KimWexler with my incredible writers, directors, cast & crew. To have such a generous & lovely response from fans & critics all these years, on top of this, has been incredible & appreciated from the bottom of my heart."

Fabian also shared a behind-the-scenes look at his first days on set. "Babies," he captioned one of the images, posted to his Twitter.

"First Day," read another tweet, which featured a black-and-white photo on set.

On Twitter, Mando shared a series of photos from his time on the series through the years and wrote beside the shots, "All good things come to an end. #BetterCallSaul #SaulGone Thank you to the fans for six magical, life changing seasons"

Esposito wrote in his own tweet: "The series finale of #BetterCallSaul airs tonight! What a journey it has been with my amazing #BCS family. I have been so fortunate to work with the most incredible people, on such an incredible show! Enjoy our final episode, #SaulGone."

Writer Thomas Schnauz also paid tribute to the series' end ahead of the finale, tweeting: "#BetterCallSaul finale tonight! Can't believe it's all over. Here's pic @futurejenn Carroll took on 1st day of filming on S1, before any of us knew what the hell the show was, but thru @petergould's amazing guidance, it turned into something very special. Peter brings it home!"

McKean retweeted Schnauz's post and simply wrote: "Triumphant"

Better Call Saul premiered on AMC in February 2015 as a spinoff from the popular crime series, Breaking Bad. It saw Bob Odenkirk star as James "Jimmy" McGill, a criminal-turned-lawyer, before the events of Breaking Bad took place. Over its six-season run, the show earned numerous accolades – including more than 40 Emmy Award nominations – before its conclusion on Monday.

Odenkirk, 59, spoke with PEOPLE at the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards on Saturday about how he and his fellow costars will celebrate the series finale.

"We're going to get together as a cast at somebody's house and watch the episode. And then we're going to cry," the actor said. "Rhea Seehorn, Michael McKean, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando: This core group of actors are the best friends. We're going to miss each other awfully."

In his acceptance speech for outstanding actor in a drama series, Odenkirk joked about the quite serious setbacks the show experienced, saying, "pandemic, brief interlude with death — it slowed us down a little." (Fans know he was referring to his heart attack and recovery, which occurred last July, during the production of the final season.)

Seehorn, who plays Kim Wexler, also spoke to EW recently about showrunner Peter Gould writing the finale episode.

"He said, 'We just keep asking ourselves, 'Somebody like Saul Goodman, who is now also Jimmy McGill, who is also Gene, what does he deserve?'" she shared, recalling his thought process.

Continuing, she said of her character: "And deserve encompasses the moral, the ethical, and the legal. And what do these other characters deserve? That's not as easy to answer about Kim as it used to be. So I do think it's gut-wrenching. It's certainly poignant."

Gould told the outlet that he is "at peace" with how the creators chose to conclude the series.

"I'm feeling confident that what we're doing is completely true to the show," he said. "It's true to the characters. It's surprising. And emotional. That's how it looks to me. How it's going to look to the rest of the world is a big question mark."

All six seasons of Better Call Saul are available to stream on AMC+.