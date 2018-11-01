Better Call Saul actor Todd LaTourrette is coming clean about his acting career.

During a recent interview with KOB4, LaTourrette admitted to cutting off his right arm nearly 20 years ago while he was off medications that he claims treat his bipolar disorder.

“I severed my hand with a Skil saw,” LaTourrette explained to the outlet. “The state of mind was a psychotic episode.”

Following the near fatal incident, the actor revealed he began getting acting jobs as a war veteran after lying about being injured while serving overseas.

While the lie helped him land his 2018 role as Skell on Better Call Saul, as well parts on the TV shows Manhattan (2015), Longmire (2014), A Bird of the Air (2011) and The Men Who Stare at Goats (2009), it has also brought him a lot of guilt.

“I was dishonorable,” LaTourrette told KOB4. “I’m killing my career by doing this, if anyone thinks this was for personal edification, that’s not the case.”

Todd LaTourette on Better Call Saul AMC

“I’m ousting myself from the New Mexico Film Industry. And gladly, so just to say what I’ve said,” LaTourrette also told the outlet.

LaTourrette went on to explain that he hopes that by sharing his story he can spread awareness on mental illness and provide hope for those struggling with bipolar disorder.

“The power is in your hands to take your medication in the morning, or at night. So that, this, this discourse of my life doesn’t need to necessarily be yours. Because, it happens quick … it happens quick,” LaTourrette concluded.

A representative for LaTourrette did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

If you or someone you know is struggling with bipolar disorder, please call 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or visit the National Institute of Mental Health online at nimh.nih.gov. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is open 24 hours a day. Call 1-800-273-8255.