It’s Official! Bette Midler Announces She’s Joining the Hocus Pocus Reunion Special

Something wicked this way comes — and we couldn’t be more excited!

Almost a month after Freeform first announced its Hocus Pocus 25th anniversary special, original star Bette Midler finally confirmed that she’d be joining in on the fun.

“Wait, wait a minute,” Midler, 72, said in a video posted on Freeform’s YouTube page, while assuming the voice of her Hocus Pocus character Winifred Sanderson.

“What’s a Sanderson sister celebration without Winifred?” she asked with a smile.

The video confirmed that she would be joining fellow stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy and Thora Birch in the special, which will air Oct. 20 as part of Freeform’s 31 of Nights of Halloween lineup.

Obviously taking delight in the news, the veteran star of stage and screen wrote on Twitter, “WHAT A HOOT!! JOIN US AS “WE FLY!’ ”

WHAT A HOOT!! JOIN US AS “WE FLY!” Bette Midler | Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash | Freeform https://t.co/TcCvKFK3wu via @YouTube — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) October 18, 2018

All month, Midler has been teasing the big reveal on Instagram, posting photos and videos from the film.

While Freeform’s reunion got Midler’s approval, she wasn’t on board when Deadline reported last year that the Disney Channel was developing a remake of the cult classic about three sister witches accidentally resurrected by a teenage boy in Salem, Massachusetts.

“I know it’s cheap. It’s going to be cheap!” Midler told PEOPLE.

The two-hour special airs Oct. 20 at 8:15 p.m. ET on Freeform.