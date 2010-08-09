Betsey Johnson to Guest Judge Project Runway

On the episode, the designers will create a garment from materials purchased at a party supply shop

She left her fashionable mark on TV’s Sex and the City, and now iconic designer Betsey Johnson is coming to Project Runway.

Following last week’s double elimination, on Thursday’s episode of the design competition, the remaining 14 contestants will have to produce a garment using unconventional materials. And they’re not heading to a grocery store. Instead, the designers will raid a party supply shop.

Sounds frilly and colorful – perfect for Betsey Johnson! Despite the party theme, the episode isn’t all fun. In fact, Lifetime reveals in promos for the show, one of the designers goes to the hospital.

Johnson joins a long list of celebrity guest judges, including Selma Blair, who appeared on the season 8 premiere.

Project Runway airs Thursday (9 p.m. ET) on Lifetime.