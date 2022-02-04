Bethenny Frankel Wants Teresa Giudice to Sign a Prenup Before Marrying Fiancé Luis Ruelas

Bethenny Frankel said she "may jump through my phone" if Teresa Giudice doesn't sign a prenup before marrying Luis Ruelas

On Thursday, the former Real Housewives of New York City star reacted to news that Giudice currently has no plans to sign a prenuptial agreement with Ruelas before their wedding.

Tagging Housewives producer Andy Cohen, Frankel, 51, tweeted: "I may jump through my phone if @Teresa_Giudice doesn't sign a prenup @Andy."

Frankel — who went through a years-long divorce battle with ex-husband Jason Hoppy — suggested the prenup after Giudice's recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

During the episode, Cohen, 53, asked whether the couple had plans to do a prenup. "No. ... I mean, I don't know," Giudice, 49, responded.

When Cohen asked whether the pair had even discussed the matter, the cameras panned to Ruelas in the audience and he shook his head no.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's 21-year-old daughter Gia, who also appeared on WWHL as a bartender, questioned why her mother would want one in the first place. Cohen then argued it's necessary to "protect what she has" and for Ruelas to "protect what he has."

"I mean, if he wants to," Giudice said, to which Gia chimed in, "My dad made her sign a prenup and I really didn't like that."

As Gia tried to argue that her mom and soon-to-be stepfather wouldn't "want to take anything" from each other, Cohen stood firm on his stance. "I know, but you put it in writing! You just put it in writing. Of course, they don't want to take anything from each other," he said.

Giudice and Ruelas met while vacationing separately on the Jersey Shore. PEOPLE confirmed the pair's relationship in November 2020 and their engagement was announced this past October.

"We wanted to go get married in Italy. We wanted to do it [there] because originally, we were supposed to get engaged in Capri," she said last month. "But then he had to change it because of COVID. Everything he planned was going to be in Capri."

Giudice then came up with the idea to get married in Capri, which resulted in the pair "having to find someone that does all wedding planning out there." They're also considering local options around New Jersey, as well.

"If I find a place around here, then we'll do it here," she continued. "If not, maybe we'll go to Italy like I wanted to."

At the end of the day, Giudice said it's of the utmost importance that their wedding is about them and no one else.