Bethenny Frankel Travels to Florida and the Bahamas to Help with Hurricane Dorian Relief

Bethenny Frankel is jumping into action to help those affected by Hurricane Dorian.

Documenting her travels on her Instagram Stories, The Real Housewives of New York City star boarded a flight Monday to join her B Strong team in providing aid and disaster relief to the communities affected in Florida and the Bahamas.

“Hey, ok everyone, so I’m headed to Florida and the Bahamas now and I hope you’re having a good Labor Day and I will keep you posted on what’s going on but it’s pretty narly,” Frankel said in a video while on her way to the airport. “My team is already at our warehouse pulling together all of our relief, and thank you all so much for offering.”

The reality star then urged her millions of followers to consider donating to her B Strong Charity Program which is a “disaster relief initiative that provides real-time emergency assistance” in times of crisis.

“Please go to the B Strong link and donate,” Frankel asked her followers. “Relief goes to the warehouse, cash cards goes into people’s hands.”

The 48-year-old star, who founded her B Strong charity in 2017, documented her decision to head out to Florida and the Bahamas, frantically looking for a suitcase and grabbing essentials like her passport and an extra charger. She also made sure to wear one of her #ThisIsACrisis t-shirts.

“So I’m just kind of getting down there to asses the whole situation and it’s a top priority,” she said in her video while leaving for the airport, noting that she plans to be back from her trip in time for her daughter’s first day of school.

“My main priority is just making sure that I’m there for my daughter’s first day of school, before and after,” she explained. “So that is my only little worry, but I won’t miss that.”

Once she arrived at her warehouse in Miami, Frankel took her followers on a tour of the many relief supplies the organization acquired for victims of the storm. She also introduced some of the many volunteers that also came out to help.

“I’m at our warehouse now…but this is where we receive relief from all over the country and distribute it in the Bahamas,” Frankel explained. “So first aid, medical, feminine hygiene, diapers, generators, you name it, water.”

Hurricane Dorian, which strengthened to a devastating Category 5 storm, made landfall in the Bahamas on Sunday with winds of 185 mph — making it the second strongest Atlantic hurricane ever recorded, Fox News reported.

The storm was then stalled by a high-pressure system in the Atlantic Ocean, and after relentlessly pummeling the Bahamas, The New York Times reported Tuesday that it had fallen to a Category 3 storm and slowly began to move away from the Bahamas early Tuesday morning.

It was previously forecasted to move northward on Monday — swirling towards the East Coast, past Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. Parts of those states were under mandatory evacuation.

More than 20 million Americans could be affected by the raging storm, CBS News reported Saturday. Florida is expected to feel its effects by Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

While the number of victims and approximate property damage from Dorian is not immediately known, aid workers said up to 13,000 homes may have already been severely damaged or destroyed, according to CNN.

Donate to B Strong and their relief efforts HERE.