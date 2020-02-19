Bethenny Frankel has booked her first television gig since announcing her exit from Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New York City.

The Skinnygirl founder, 49, will lead a new reality business competition series called The Big Shot With Bethenny, which will find contestants competing for the coveted “second-in-command” role on Frankel’s executive team.

Frankel’s show has been given an eight-episode order for the half-hour series from HBO Max, the network’s upcoming new streaming service that is expected to debut in May.

It will be produced by Frankel’s B Real Productions ( which produced Bethenny & Fredrik), as well as reality TV mega-producer Mark Burnett and MGM Television.

“Did you miss me? I’m BACK… in my new show,” Frankel tweeted on Wednesday. “It’s personal. It’s business… and EVERYTHING is my business.”

“Aside from motherhood, what truly defines me as a person is being a driven, passionate and hard-working woman determined to make the impossible possible,” Frankel, who is mom to 9-year-old daughter Bryn, added in a statement. “My mantra is to come from a place of ‘yes’ and to find and create the solution. I am an executor of visions, and I share and impart that information to those who work with me. MGM has been neck-in-neck with me with ideas and their execution. I couldn’t be more thrilled to continue my longstanding relationship with Mark Burnett on this series and pay this American Dream story forward.”

The Big Shot With Bethenny will feature “real-life tasks and challenges” for its competitors, the show’s description reads, with each aspiring mogul being tested “to see how far they can push their creativity and determination to rise to the top.”

“In business and in life, Frankel never settles and only accepts excellence,” the description reads.

Frankel is no stranger to competing in this sort of a format herself. Before finding fame on Bravo’s RHONY, Frankel was a contestant on NBC’s 2005 reality business competition series, The Apprentice: Martha Stewart. She came in second place.

Three years later, Frankel was part of the debut cast of RHONY, helping turn that show into a massive success. She remained on it through the end of season 3, when she exited to lead a Bravo spinoff, Bethenny Getting Married (later titled Bethenny Ever After). Frankel would go on to host a self-titled talk show, Bethenny, from 2012-2014. She returned to RHONY during season 7 and remained on the show through season 11.

Back in August, Frankel shocked RHONY fans when she announced she was leaving the Housewives franchise to “explore my next chapter.”

“It’s time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women,” said Frankel at the time.

“With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have. My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride,” she continued. “I am so grateful to them for highlighting my entrepreneurialism and allowing me to pave the way for many women to achieve their goals. I am excited for my future. The best is yet to come.”

Since then, Frankel has remained busy in business.

Aside from The Big Shot With Bethenny, she’s also said to be working on a “soft-scripted” comedy with Burnett and MGM television, she told Variety in September. She’s also appeared on two seasons of ABC’s critically acclaimed series Shark Tank.

In addition to her other ventures — like Skinnygirl Jeans, Skinnygirl Supplements, her numerous investments and her many speaking opportunities — Frankel has remained busy with her philanthropic efforts, too. Her B Strong foundation, known for providing real-time emergency assistance to people in crisis, recently turned its efforts to those affected by the deadly Australian wildfires.

Aside from all of that, Frankel has soaked up her time away from the spotlight, spending time with Bryn.

“I feel calm, balanced and more connected to my daughter,” she told PEOPLE in December. “If you’re trying to cram so many things into your life, it’s not so calm and balanced if you have so many other things going on. So there’s a freedom now. I don’t want to be constantly white-knuckling and defining myself by how busy I am.”

“It’s nice to be missed,” she added. “But it’s nice to be living the life I’m living now, which is another chapter and really a safer space.”

She’s also found love again, with her boyfriend of over a year, Paul Bernon.

“Things are wonderful,” Frankel told PEOPLE in December. “He’s a good person who I love. I don’t know if it’s a yin to my yang, but he’s really relaxed, he’s mellow and he’s very, very funny.”