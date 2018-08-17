'Devastated' Bethenny Frankel Thanks Fans for Support One Week After Dennis Shields' Death

Bethenny Frankel is grateful for the outpouring of support she has received since the death of her on-again, off-again boyfriend Dennis Shields.

The Real Housewives of New York City star, 47, shared a message with her nearly four million social media followers on Instagram and Twitter Friday, writing, “Thank you,” and a red heart emoji.

Frankel’s thank you comes one week after 51-year-old Shields was found dead in his Trump Tower apartment on Aug. 10. The NYPD is investigating his death as a possible overdose. The Bravo star was photographed sobbing at Shields’ funeral on Long Island, New York, on Monday.

The Skinnygirl mogul previously broke her silence on Aug. 13 when she posted a photo of Shields and her beloved dog Cookie, who died in October at the age of 17. “Rest In Peace my sweet babies who gave me endless unconditional love. #nowandforever,” Frankel wrote.

Frankel and Shields began dating in 2016 — several months after he separated from his wife Jill and three years after Frankel filed for divorce from ex-husband Jason Hoppy, with whom she shares 8-year-old daughter Bryn.

“Bethenny is devastated,” a friend of the RHONY star previously told PEOPLE. “She loved him. He was her family and Bryn’s family. Bryn loved him. Dennis was Bethenny’s partner, her family, her business partner and her best friend. He helped her with things — emotionally and professionally, and he was her confidante. No question that she did love this guy.”

Much of Frankel and Shields’ on-off relationship was shown on The Real Housewives of New York, especially during season 10, which is currently airing.

Another source recently told PEOPLE that the pair was discussing the possibility of marriage this past spring.

“He proposed to her with a ring in April. She didn’t wear the ring because they had some things to work out first,” the source said. “There were some hurdles to overcome before she could make that level of a commitment. She loved him. He’s her family and her best friend and her confidante. Her partner and her business partner.”

Frankel kept the news a secret, according to the source, who also shared: “Very few people knew about the proposal. He’s proposed before — but never with a ring. She didn’t say no. She would have loved to have married him, but there were some hurdles to overcome first.”