Bethenny Frankel Says She 'Owes' BF Paul Bernon Her 'Life' While Recalling Allergic Reaction

The former RHONY star was rushed to the hospital after she accidentally consumed fish during a night out in 2018

Bethenny Frankel knows just who to thank for helping her get through her near-fatal allergic reaction.

In honor of National Food Allergy Awareness Week, Frankel, 49, gave a sweet shoutout to her boyfriend Paul Bernon for saving her life after she accidentally consumed fish during a night out a year and a half ago.

"#NationalFoodAllergyAwarenessWeek, along with the #CoronavirusPandemic, remind me how precious life is and how important it is to not take this life for granted. When I had a life-threatening allergic reaction, @pbernon and @newtonwellesleyhospital saved my life," she wrote.

"I owe them my life, and I'm so grateful to be here now for my family," she continued. "Please take your health and safety seriously, whether you're facing an allergy or #COVID19."

Along with the message, Frankel shared photos of herself and the real estate developer/film producer. The couple has been dating for nearly two years.

In December 2018, the former Real Housewives of New York City star revealed she fell unconscious and was hospitalized due to the allergic reaction. (Frankel has suffered a severe fish allergy her entire life.)

"I have a rare fish allergy. Sunday, I had soup, itched & was unconscious for 15 mins then to ER & ICU for 2 days w BP of 60/40," she tweeted. "I couldn't talk, see, thought I had a stroke & dying & told if 5 mins later I'd be dead. 911 & EPI saved me. I'll never not carry an #epipen."

At the time, a source told PEOPLE Frankel "almost died."

"It was that serious," said the source. "Her blood pressure was through the roof and she was unconscious. She went into anaphylactic shock. Her boyfriend friend saved her life."

Frankel said it took her several weeks to recover from the incident.