Bethenny Frankel Says She's 'Still Got Some Sizzle' After Being Spotted with New Man

Bethenny Frankel doesn’t mind the buzz of speculation surrounding her love life.

Speaking with Extra on the red carpet after the Victoria’s Secret fashion show on Thursday, the Real Housewives of New York City star, 47, said the attention doesn’t bother her.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

“It’s okay,” she said. “It shows I’ve still got some sizzle.”

But when pressed for details about her dating life, the Bravo star played coy.

“I’m good,” she said. “I’m getting out there a little bit, being a little more social than usual.”

RELATED: Bethenny Frankel Slams Trolls Who Criticized Her & the Kardashians for Dressing as Victoria’s Secret Angels

Last month, multiple sources told PEOPLE that Frankel is dating real estate developer and film producer Paul Bernon. The star was also spotted getting affectionate with a dark-haired man who appeared to be Bernon in photos obtained by TMZ. (A rep for Frankel had no comment.)

RELATED VIDEO: Bethenny Frankel on Helping Hurricane Victims One Year After Devastation: ‘It’s Changed My Life’

The budding romance comes at a bittersweet time. In August, the Skinnygirl mogul’s on-off boyfriend Dennis Shields was found dead of a suspected overdose in his Trump Tower apartment. He was 51.

While she’s been pouring herself into hurricane relief efforts since his death, she says she’s still mourning the loss.

“The work I am doing for hurricane relief is a good outlet, but I’m trying to not get too immersed and not avoid the grieving process and feeling,” she told PEOPLE last month. “I am going through an emotional storm and must go through and not around it.”

“People are suffering way more than I am,” she added. “People have helped me get through my despair with their love and inspiration and now it is my turn.”