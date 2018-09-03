Bethenny Frankel Says Beach Walks and Ocean Swims Are 'Life Saving' After Dennis Shields' Death

As she continues to mourn the death of her on-off boyfriend Dennis Shields, Bethenny Frankel is sharing some of her coping mechanisms.

“Doing anything in or by the water is life saving,” the Real Housewives of New York City tweeted Sunday. “Beach walks. ocean swims, wakeboarding, clamming, infrared sauna, jacuzzi & my swim really help.”

“When you feel sad, you cry then you just have to force yourself to shift,” she added. “It’s so hard but it works.”

In response to a fan who pointed out that the chemical properties of sea air may help alleviate stress, Frankel wrote: “Exactly. I have had trouble breathing and I actually need it.”

Shields was found dead of a suspected overdose in his Trump Tower apartment on Aug. 10. He was 51.

Last week, the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office announced that an autopsy was not performed on his body due to a “religious objection.” Thus, his cause of death has been ruled “undetermined.” (Frankel declined to comment via a rep.)

Frankel, 47, first met the New York City-based banker almost 30 years ago when he dated (and later married) one of her high school friends, Jill. Though she didn’t stay in touch with her classmate, Frankel and Shields shared other mutual pals and began dating in 2016, several months after he separated from his wife. (Jill addressed Shields’ death in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, saying: “We are all heartbroken. Dennis was, and will always be, the love of my life. His spirit lives on in our children. Please respect our family’s privacy at this time.”)

A source previously told PEOPLE Frankel and Shields’ coupling was “unconventional and not always exclusive.”

“Bethenny loved him a great deal, but it was an unusual relationship,” the source said. “They would be together and then not. Sometimes these traditional relationships aren’t the best thing for everybody.”

Nevertheless, the source said Shields was a “steadying rock” for the Bravo star.

“He was very mild-mannered and she is like a force of nature,” the source said. “But she needed that in him.”

Despite the complexities of the relationship, a friend told PEOPLE that the couple considered marriage in the months before his death — and he even gave her an engagement ring.