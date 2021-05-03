"It has to be relatable. That's the most important thing for people to laugh at it," Ellen DeGeneres told Bethenny Frankel on Monday's episode of her talk show

Bethenny Frankel Says Ellen DeGeneres, Chris Rock and More Gave Her 'Tips' on Doing Standup Comedy

Bethenny Frankel: reality star, entrepreneur and, now, standup comedian!

Frankel, 50, appeared on Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show while promoting her new HBO Max series, The Big Shot with Bethenny, and revealed that she recently did a standup-comedy set at the New York Comedy Club in N.Y.C. with the help of some big-name comedians — including Ellen DeGeneres herself.

"First of all, I have to thank you for responding and giving me the three tips," Frankel told DeGeneres, 63. "And I asked a few really serious comedians, like you and Chris Rock and Whitney Cummings and Kevin Nealon."

"And everyone responded immediately, which really gave me so much respect for the art form and the passion that comedians have for it. So that was really interesting," she added.

The advice "helped" The Real Housewives of New York City alum not in the sense that she "needed the material," but more so tips on "the structure."

ellen degeneres, bethenny frankel, chris rock From L to R: Ellen DeGeneres, Bethenny Frankel and Chris Rock | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Phillip Faraone/WireImage; Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

"It went well. I did it for 7 minutes," Frankel recalled of her set. "Like life and like business, because I was prepared and had an understanding of what I was going to do, it ended up being great. People laughed, it was fun and I felt confident up there. And I felt secure in what I was doing."

"I just thought I was really courageous. I was nervous to do it and the idea of it was worse than actually doing it, like many things in life," she continued.

Her set, Frankel said, included jokes about plastic versus paper usage and "the onslaught of kale everywhere," telling DeGeneres, "It was daytime-show-friendly enough for you."

"It has to be relatable. That's the most important thing for people to laugh at it," said the host.

bethenny frankel, Ellen DeGeneres Bethenny Frankel on The Ellen DeGeneres Show | Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

After departing RHONY for a second time in 2019, Frankel recently made her return to reality TV with The Big Shot with Bethenny.

The new competition series sees the Bravo alum on the search for a right-hand person to help run her entrepreneurial empire.

A trailer released ahead of the premiere last week introduced the contestants, who appeared to be assigned tasks across New York City as part of a lengthy interview process.

"These projects are designed to put someone to the test," Frankel said at one point. "Let the games begin."