Bethenny Frankel Spotted for First Time Since Suffering a Near-Fatal Allergic Reaction to Fish

Bethenny Frankel is stepping out for the first time since suffering a nearly-fatal allergic reaction to fish.

The Real Housewives of New York City star, 48, was spotted out and about in New York City, two days after she revealed she was hospitalized after eating a dish that contained fish.

For the outing, Frankel chose to keep her attire casual wearing, a cream puffer jacket with a white fur collar, paired with grey sweatpants.

She wore her signature brunette tresses tucked in her coat and opted to go makeup-free.

Bethenny Frankel 247PAPS.TV / Splash

“I have a rare fish allergy. Sunday, I had soup, itched & was unconscious for 15 mins then to ER & ICU for 2 days w BP of 60/40,” Frankel tweeted.

“I couldn’t talk, see, thought I had a stroke & dying & told if 5 mins later I’d be dead. 911 & EPI saved me. I’ll never not carry an #epipen.”

Frankel also thanked Newton Wellesley Hospital in Massachusetts by tagging them on Twitter and writing, “xo.”

A source told PEOPLE Frankel “almost died,” adding, “It was that serious. Her blood pressure was through the roof and she was unconscious. She went into anaphylactic shock. Her boyfriend saved her life.”

Frankel also addressed her boyfriend’s part in the incident on Twitter after a fan brought him up writing, “He saved my life.”

Multiple sources told PEOPLE in September that Frankel is dating real estate developer and film producer Paul Bernon. The mother of one was also spotted getting affectionate with a dark-haired man who appeared to be Bernon in photos obtained by TMZ in October.

Bernon lives in the greater Boston area, which is where Frankel was when she suffered the reaction.

The budding romance comes at a bittersweet time.

In August, the Skinnygirl mogul’s on-off boyfriend Dennis Shields was found dead of a suspected overdose in his Trump Tower apartment. He was 51.