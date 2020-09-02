Dorinda Medley Spends Time with Bethenny Frankel Following Her RHONY Departure

The two former Real Housewives of New York City stars enjoyed some fun in the sun together during a boating excursion in Greenwich, Connecticut

On Tuesday, the 49-year-old Skinnygirl founder was joined by Medley, 55, for a boating excursion in Greenwich, Connecticut, where the two former RHONY stars spent the day enjoying some fun in the sun.

"Beautiful day in Greenwich, say hi everyone," Medley said in an Instagram Story post before she turned the camera around to show off the boat's passengers, which included Frankel sitting closely beside her boyfriend, Paul Bernon.

Frankel also shared a shot of Medley sitting next to Bernon on her own Instagram Story, where she tagged her former costar and wrote "God Bless" beside an animated American flag sticker. In the next shot, Frankel posted a moving image of Medley taking a dive into the water.

Last month, Frankel reacted to the news that Medley was leaving the New York-based iteration of the hit Bravo franchise, sharing that she "will be missed."

Shortly after Medley announced her exit from the series after five seasons, Frankel — who quit the franchise last year for the second time — shared a sweet tribute to her former costar on Twitter.

"Every woman in this world wears a little sparkle, some in their dresses, and some in their eyes," Frankel wrote alongside a photo of herself and Medley wearing sequin dresses. "Use each moment to make another's eyes sparkle and to warm a heart."

"Don't let anyone or anything dull your sparkle," Frankel continued. "Don't let the insecurities of others dull your sparkle. You will be missed ... let the next chapter begin. #RHONY."

Earlier in July, Frankel and Medley spent time together in what appeared to be Frankel's Hamptons backyard, according to Bravo.