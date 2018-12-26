Bethenny Frankel Spends Christmas on 'Healing Retreat' with Boyfriend Who Saved Her Life

Bethenny Frankel celebrated Christmas in the Dominican Republic with her new boyfriend.

On Tuesday, Frankel, 48, shared two photos of herself with real estate developer and film producer Paul Bernon. “Bye bye Dominican Republic. What a beautiful country of people,” she captioned the image, adding the hashtag #healingretreat.

In the first shot, Frankel and Bernon can be seen smiling while enjoying cocktails with the view of the ocean. And in the second photo, the couple posed for a selfie wearing matching sunglasses.

The pictures also marked the first time Frankel made their relationship Instagram official.

Frankel’s relaxing vacation comes just a week after The Real Housewives of New York City star suffered a nearly-fatal allergic reaction to fish.

“I have a rare fish allergy. Sunday, I had soup, itched & was unconscious for 15 mins then to ER & ICU for 2 days w BP of 60/40,” Frankel tweeted. “I couldn’t talk, see, thought I had a stroke & dying & told if 5 mins later I’d be dead. 911 & EPI saved me. I’ll never not carry an #epipen.”

Frankel also thanked Newton Wellesley Hospital in Massachusetts by tagging them on Twitter and writing, “xo.”

In addition to the help of Newton Wellesley, a source previously told PEOPLE Bernon “saved her life.”

The source explained Frankel “almost died,” adding, “It was that serious. Her blood pressure was through the roof and she was unconscious. She went into anaphylactic shock.”

Frankel also addressed her boyfriend’s part in the incident on Twitter after a fan brought him up writing, “He saved my life.”

In September, multiple sources told PEOPLE that Frankel is in a relationship with Bernon.

One month later, the mother of one was spotted getting affectionate with a dark-haired man who appeared to be Bernon in photos obtained by TMZ.

Bernon lives in the greater Boston area, where Frankel suffered the reaction.

The budding romance comes at a bittersweet time.

In August, the Skinnygirl mogul’s on-off boyfriend Dennis Shields was found dead of a suspected overdose in his Trump Tower apartment. He was 51.