Bethenny Frankel Shares Valentine's Day Celebration with Fiancé Paul Bernon: 'About Last Night'

Real Housewives alum Bethenny Frankel and film producer Paul Bernon have been engaged since 2021

Bethenny Frankel spent Valentine's Day with her fiancé, Paul Bernon, by her side.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum, 51, shared two photos to Instagram Tuesday from her Valentine's evening out with Bernon, whom she got engaged to last year. In the first photo, she and Bernon — a film producer and real estate developer — stood side-by-side and smiled for the camera.

In the second photo, the couple posed for a selfie, with Frankel showing off her sparkingly engagement ring.

"About last night….," she captioned her post, adding, "Valentine's Day drop…"

For the night out, Frankel wore a black dress paired with a black-and-white fuzzy jacket, black heels and a red bag, while Bernon wore a gray jacket, white shirt and black pants.

Frankel and Bernon began dating in 2018 and got engaged in March 2021. The Skinnygirl entrepreneur struck up a romance with Bernon after her divorce from ex-husband Jason Hoppy, whom she was married to from 2010 to 2012. She and Hoppy share 11-year-old daughter Bryn.

Bethenny Frankel Instagram Credit: Bethenny Frankel/Instagram

Frankel celebrated her anniversary with Bernon on Instagram in July, posting a selfie of the two taken outside on a beach. She wrote at the time, "A good relationship, like a lighthouse, represents strength and safety and the ability to withstand powerful storms and turbulent waters."

Frankel added, "Happy Anniversary Paul. I love you. You are my lighthouse. 🔅❤️🌹"

In an interview with Extra last March, Frankel said she was "excited" to be engaged to Bernon, telling the outlet, "it's really wonderful."

Frankel previously shared details of her relationship with Bernon to PEOPLE in 2019, after the couple had marked their one-year anniversary. At the time, Frankel said, "things are wonderful."