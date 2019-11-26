Bethenny Frankel Shares 'Philosophy on Eating & Exercise': No 'Torturous' Workouts or Dieting

When it comes to living a healthy and active lifestyle, Bethenny Frankel is all about balance.

The Real Housewives of New York City alumna, 49, recently opened up about her “philosophy on eating and exercise” in an Instagram post, revealing that she prioritizes time with her daughter and sleep above agonizing over food and physical fitness.

“My philosophy on eating & exercise is to do what you can when you can,” Frankel began the caption, which was shared alongside a bathing suit snap of herself.

“I choose time with my daughter & sleep first,” wrote Frankel, who shares 9-year-old daughter Bryn with ex Jason Hoppy.

The Skinnygirl mogul explained that instead of torturing herself with “aggressive exercise,” she does what she can, when she can.

“If I’m near a beach, I take an hour walk. If I have the time, I’ll do a yoga dvd. I don’t believe in fear based, torturous, aggressive exercise,” she wrote. “Life is too short and stressful to dread doing something for an hour.”

RELATED: Bethenny Frankel Finds Buyer for $4 Million Soho Loft After Almost 2 Years on the Market

Additionally, the mother of one said she won’t “beat” herself up over her food choices — which is whatever she wants, but in moderation.

“In addition, extreme exercise creates extreme hunger,” said Frankel. “I love food and eat whatever I want but I NEVER binge. I don’t beat myself up about what I’ve eaten or praise myself about what I haven’t. Food isn’t your best friend or your enemy. It’s just food. I have a good relationship with it. This is all in my book ‘Naturally Thin’ written years ago but holds true today! Xo ☀️🏖👙🌊👒,” said Frankel.

She concluded with the hashtags: #NaturallyThin #WorkLifeBalance #WorkoutBalance #Exercise #MyPeanut #Foodie #APlaceOfYes #DoWhatYouWantWhenYouCan.

While Frankel admits that she is “naturally thin,” she does have to be mindful about what she eats.

Last December, Frankel had a near-fatal allergic reaction to fish; she has a life-threatening fish allergy and had to be rushed to the hospital after eating soup that contained fish, unbeknownst to her.

“My whole entire life, since I was born, I’ve been allergic to fish,” she said in January. “In my adult life I’ve had two hospital experiences before this one, not near-death. A couple a times a year I have a reaction of some sort. It could be swelling or hives or something … Because [the reaction] never got to a 10 [in severity], it got to maybe a 6 or a 8, I just didn’t realize I could die from it.”

RELATED: Bethenny Frankel’s Boyfriend Wishes Her a Happy Birthday: ‘I’m So Lucky to Have You in My Life’

A month after her allergic reaction, Frankel was still feeling the consequences. She asked her Twitter followers for advice on Jan. 9 because she was having lingering vision and memory problems.

“Well tweeps, you’re usually smarter than anyone and I keep researching and cannot find out. Can anaphylactic shock affect memory or vision afterwards? I had 20/20 [vision] and it does not appear to be the case now,” she said. “I am getting it all checked out this week but you have all the answers.”

Months later, she learned that she had to add yet another health problem to her list — leaky gut syndrome.

On March 8, she shared on Twitter that she had been diagnosed with the common digestive disorder.

“Just when you thought it couldn’t get sexier, I was diagnosed today with ‘leaky gut syndrome’ and a wheat allergy,” she said. “Could there be a more vile title? That I wouldn’t have put on my dating profile.”

Leaky gut syndrome isn’t an exact diagnosis, but the precursor to a more specific one, according to Harvard Health Publishing. It could indicate that a person has “celiac disease, Crohn’s disease and irritable bowel syndrome.”

Just when you thought it couldn’t get sexier, I was diagnosed today with “leaky gut syndrome” and a wheat allergy. Could there be a more vile title? That I wouldn’t have put on my dating profile. Ok tweeps, hit me with the info. 😘 — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) March 8, 2019

RELATED: Bethenny Frankel’s Daughter Bryn Is Her Mini-Me in Matching Halloween ‘Cop Costumes’

“The biggest question is whether or not a leaky gut may cause problems elsewhere in the body. Some studies show that leaky gut may be associated with other autoimmune diseases (lupus, type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis), chronic fatigue syndrome, fibromyalgia, arthritis, allergies, asthma, acne, obesity, and even mental illness,” says Harvard.

With the non-diagnosis, Frankel asked her Twitter followers to “hit me with the info” on what she can do.