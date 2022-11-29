Bethenny Frankel and Andy Cohen 'Totally Are Pals' Even Though He's Accused Her of 'Trashing' 'Housewives'

The former Real Housewives of New York star told Today's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Hager Bush that she has "no conflict" with the Bravo exec even though he's "probably a little annoyed" by her hot takes

By
Published on November 29, 2022 03:23 PM
Bethenny Frankel and Andy Cohen 'Totally Are Pals' Even Though He's Accused Her of 'Trashing' Housewives
Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Bethenny Frankel says she and Andy Cohen are still carrying on "trashing" Bravo's Housewives shows.

"I texted him when [my new ReWives podcast] came out," Frankel told Today co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Tuesday, "and he said, 'Oh fun, I'm glad to see you embracing the Housewives.'"

The former Real Housewives of New York City star, who left the franchise in 2019, explained, "I've said I'm glad that I'm not there — which I am, but they're not mutually exclusive. I'm glad that I'm not there [but] I also do get the right to talk about because I did it for a quarter of my life."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/bethenny-frankel" data-inlink="true">Bethenny Frankel</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/andy-cohen/" data-inlink="true">Andy Cohen</a> 'Totally Are Pals' Even Though He's Accused Her of 'Trashing' Housewives
TODAY

Frankel, 52, was responding to comments the Watch What Happens Live host, 54, made on his Andy Cohen Live his podcast that he feels Frankel has been "trashing the series for the last few years" and calling it "toxic."

Regardless, Frankel says she and Cohen "totally are pals" who can still enjoy long walks on the beach gabbing about the Bravo franchise that made her a star.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/bethenny-frankel" data-inlink="true">Bethenny Frankel</a>'s podcast ReWives
Bethenny Frankel's podcast ReWives. WesAndAlex for iHeartRadio

As for RHONY, the Skinnygirl founder called it "a different show than what it was in the beginning. It's evolved into something different, more big, more shiny, more dramatic than what we started with."

Frankel seems intent on stepping back from the drama with ReWives, which she told PEOPLE won't be a granular rehash of the feuds and trials from her RHONY years.

"We don't delve into that territory," she explained. "I wanted to do a rewatch podcast, but I didn't want to do something derivative. I didn't just want to rewatch a show, scene by scene. So I thought 'How could I do this in an interesting way?' — not just having another Housewife talk about it to me like others do, but instead delving deeper. So it's really about the real dynamics that are going on underneath, which I find to me more interesting anyway, and not the low-hanging fruit trash that others take away from it."

Frankel also acknowledged, "You can't forget where you came from, so I always reference it. I mean, it led to such tremendous success for me. This is where it started for me. I don't want to be there in the same way that I was. But it's such a larger-than-life concept that you can't help but indulge in it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

ReWives is available on the iHeartRadio app and anywhere podcasts are streamed, and most Real Housewives episodes are available to watch on Peacock.

Related Articles
Bethenny Frankel attends the 2021 Z100 IHeartRadio Jingle Ball Press Room at Madison Square Garden on December 10, 2021 in New York City.
Bethenny Frankel Revisits 'Housewives' in New Rewatch Podcast: 'This Is Where It Started for Me'
Luann de Lesseps, Bethenny Frankel
Luann de Lesseps Calls Bethenny Frankel's 'Pathetic' New Podcast a 'Desperate Search for a Storyline'
Meghan Markle and Andy Cohen
Meghan Markle Tells Andy Cohen She Stopped Watching 'Real Housewives': 'My Life Had Its Own Level of Drama'
Hoda Kotb attends the 2022 Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame
Hoda Kotb Says She's Certain She'll Find Love Again: 'I Can Sometimes Feel Him'
Jenna Bush Hager during an interview on Monday, September 26, 2022
Jenna Bush Hager Admits She Never Wears Underwear: 'I'm Sure My Mom Has Never Been More Proud'
Lizzy Savetsky
Lizzy Savetsky Exits 'RHONY' Reboot, New Housewife Says She Was Being Subjected to Antisemitic Attacks
President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush, pose with their daughters Jenna Bush, 26, right, and Barbara Bush, left, pose for photos prior to Jenna's marriage to Henry Hager at the Bush family's Prairie Chapel Ranch in Crawford, Texas, Saturday, May 10, 2008. Barbara was her twin sister's maid of honor.
Jenna Bush Hager Describes George and Laura's Parenting Style — and the Lie That Got Her and Barbara Grounded
Will Ferrell, Jenna Bush Hager
Will Ferrell Revives Famous George W. Bush Impression for Jenna Bush Hager on 'Today' Show
ew Season Press Junket in New York City on Monday, May 16, 2022 -- Pictured: Andy Cohen, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Bravo
Andy Cohen Promises 'RHONY' : 'Legacy' Will Be the 'Best of All Possible Worlds for 'RHONY' Fans'
Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper
Andy Cohen Says 'Daddy Needs Help' When It Comes to Dating — and Wants BFF Anderson Cooper on Tinder!
See the Today Hosts Turned Reality Stars in Hilarious Real Housewives Parody: ‘I Always Make It Rain’
See the 'Today' Hosts-Turned-Reality Stars in Hilarious' Real Housewives' Parody: 'I Always Make It Rain'
Ramona Singer
Ramona Singer Is Hesitant to Join 'RHONY' 's 'Loser 'Legacy' ' Spin-Off After Spotlight Made Her 'Unhinged'
Luann de Lesseps attends the launch party for the book "Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It" at Capitale on October 19, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) ; Sonja Morgan attends the 2015 amfAR Inspiration Gala New York at Spring Studios on June 16, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan's 'RHONY' Spin-Off, 'Welcome to Crappie Lake', Will Premiere in 2023
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Ubah Hassan attends Harper's BAZAAR Global ICONS Portfolio and Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary at Bloomingdale's on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 12: Jenna Lyons attends W Magazine 50th Anniversary presented By Lexus at Shun Lee on October 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for W Magazine); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 18: Lizzy Savetsky attends Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits And Fleishigs Magazine Host A Spirited Night Of Cocktails on September 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Fleishigs Magazine)
The 'Real Housewives of New York City' Season 14's All-New Cast Announced: Meet the Ladies
First Ladies casting
Andy Cohen Builds His Dream 'Real Housewives' Cast of American First Ladies
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 21: Jill Zarin attends "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" season 2 New York premiere at The Bowery Hotel on June 21, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)
Jill Zarin Hopes to 'Pass the Baton' on to New 'RHONY' Cast and Offers Advice: 'Just Keep It Real'