Bethenny Frankel Says She and Fiancé Paul Bernon Have No Plans to Wed Yet: 'I Don't Want to Plan'

Bethenny Frankel isn't walking down the aisle anytime soon.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum has been engaged to fiancé Paul Bernon for quite some time now. But Frankel, 52, revealed she's not looking to rush a wedding — and she still doesn't have a wedding date in sight.

"I don't know when we'll get married," she told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live Wednesday. "I'm happily in a partnership and I love him so much but I don't want to plan a wedding."

Frankel shared a similar sentiment while speaking to Entertainment Tonight in March. "We are happy with where we are. We're honestly just so happy that we're being in the moment. I mean, you know, I'm not a spring chicken, so it's not like we're rushing," she said.

Additionally, the businesswoman shared that she wouldn't host an extravagant affair and "would definitely, definitely do small."

Frankel and Bernon met on a dating app in 2018. They got engaged in March 2021.

In a November episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, Frankel shared some insight into the twosome's relationship.

"Paul is amazing. He's a good partner. He's a good friend. He's a good dad," she shared. "So everything's good. Everything is really good."

Of her life as a whole, Frankel said she's "happy and balanced and sleeping well and healthy and making good healthy choices in my life personally and professionally."