Bethenny Frankel Says She and Fiancé Paul Bernon Have No Plans to Wed Yet: 'I Don't Want to Plan'

Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon met on a dating app in 2018, and got engaged in March 2021

By
Published on December 8, 2022 10:00 AM
Paul Bernon and Bethenny Frankel
Paul Bernon and Bethenny Frankel. Photo: Presley Ann/Getty

Bethenny Frankel isn't walking down the aisle anytime soon.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum has been engaged to fiancé Paul Bernon for quite some time now. But Frankel, 52, revealed she's not looking to rush a wedding — and she still doesn't have a wedding date in sight.

"I don't know when we'll get married," she told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live Wednesday. "I'm happily in a partnership and I love him so much but I don't want to plan a wedding."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/bethenny-frankel" data-inlink="true">Bethenny Frankel</a> and Paul Bernon
Bethenny Frankel/ instagram

Frankel shared a similar sentiment while speaking to Entertainment Tonight in March. "We are happy with where we are. We're honestly just so happy that we're being in the moment. I mean, you know, I'm not a spring chicken, so it's not like we're rushing," she said.

Additionally, the businesswoman shared that she wouldn't host an extravagant affair and "would definitely, definitely do small."

Frankel and Bernon met on a dating app in 2018. They got engaged in March 2021.

In a November episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, Frankel shared some insight into the twosome's relationship.

"Paul is amazing. He's a good partner. He's a good friend. He's a good dad," she shared. "So everything's good. Everything is really good."

Of her life as a whole, Frankel said she's "happy and balanced and sleeping well and healthy and making good healthy choices in my life personally and professionally."

Related Articles
Paul Bernon and Bethenny Frankel attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022
Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon's Relationship Timeline
Bethenny Frankel Instagram
Bethenny Frankel Shares Valentine's Day Celebration with Fiancé Paul Bernon: 'About Last Night'
Bethenny Frankel
Bethenny Frankel Says She and Fiancé Paul Bernon Are Not 'Rushing' Wedding Planning: 'We Are Happy'
Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon
Bethenny Frankel Slams 'Irresponsible' Rumors About Her Relationship with Fiancé Paul Bernon
Paul Bernon and Bethenny Frankel
Bethenny Frankel Shares Why 'Amazing' Fiancé Paul Bernon Is 'a Good Partner' 
Bethenny Frankel, Paul Bernon
Bethenny Frankel Celebrates Fiancé Paul Bernon's Birthday with Sweet Video Montage: 'I Love You'
bethenny frankel and paul bernon
Bethenny Frankel and Fiancé Paul Bernon Celebrate 3-Year Anniversary at Boston Nightclub
charlize theron; khloe kardashian
Stars Who Have Used Dating Apps and What They Had to Say About Them
Cyclist Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen attend the Bloomberg & Vanity Fair cocktail reception following the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the residence of the French Ambassador on April 30, 2011 in Washington, DC.
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
Bethenny Frankel and Andy Cohen 'Totally Are Pals' Even Though He's Accused Her of 'Trashing' Housewives
Bethenny Frankel and Andy Cohen 'Totally Are Pals' Even Though He's Accused Her of 'Trashing' 'Housewives'
bethenny frankel and paul bernon
Bethenny Frankel Raves About Engagement to Paul Bernon: 'The Ring Is Absolutely Beautiful'
Sofia Richie/Instagram
The Celebrity Engagements of 2022
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker chose to wear Dolce&Gabbana for their wedding in Portofino, Italy
All the Celebrity Weddings of 2022
Jack Osbourne Engaged to Aree Gearhart
The Celebrity Engagements of 2021
Luann de Lesseps, Bethenny Frankel
Luann de Lesseps Calls Bethenny Frankel's 'Pathetic' New Podcast a 'Desperate Search for a Storyline'
Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard
'Summer House' Star Lindsay Hubbard Says She and Carl Radke Haven't Started Wedding Planning Yet