Bethenny Frankel Says She's Gotten 'Much Closer' to Dorinda Medley Post-RHONY: 'It's Better'

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast host, 49, said that she and Medley — who spent time together earlier this month on a boating excursion in Connecticut — have grown closer following Medley's exit from the New York-based iteration of the hit Bravo franchise.

"We have gotten really much closer, and it's better that we got closer not being on the show because it means that it's not because of the show, and many friendships are forged because of the show, and then you get off and you just ... you're just not interested in being friends with those people," Frankel explained.

"We are very good at advice for each other, life advice," she said of herself and Medley, 55. "I think she is a great person. I'm working on projects for her, you know I have a production company, so I think she'd be great for certain projects."

Image zoom Dorinda Medley and Bethenny Frankel Bethenny Frankel/Twitter

Frankel — who quit the franchise last year for the second time — called Medley's exit from the show "the best thing that ever happened to her."

"She's sort of blossoming and coming alive," she said. "She wouldn't have left and she didn't even realize it was time for her to leave. So for this time, it was time for her to leave, and she did. She was really happy and she's feeling herself right now, which is great."

Earlier this month, Frankel and Medley documented their boating excursion in Greenwich, Connecticut, on social media. They were joined by Frankel's boyfriend, Paul Bernon.

Image zoom Dorinda Medley and Paul Bernon Bethenny Frankel/Instagram

Shortly after Medley announced her exit from RHONY after five seasons in August, Frankel shared a sweet tribute to her former costar on Twitter.

"Every woman in this world wears a little sparkle, some in their dresses, and some in their eyes," Frankel wrote alongside a photo of herself and Medley wearing sequin dresses. "Use each moment to make another's eyes sparkle and to warm a heart."

"Don't let anyone or anything dull your sparkle," Frankel continued. "Don't let the insecurities of others dull your sparkle. You will be missed ... let the next chapter begin. #RHONY."