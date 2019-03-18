Bethenny Frankel is continuing to mourn the death of her late boyfriend Dennis Shields.

On Sunday evening, when the season 4 premiere of Billions premiered, the Real Housewives of New York City star spoke about the impact that Shields — who died in August of a suspected overdose — had on the lives of many.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Yes. We are all connected and have a long history. He really is missed and touched so many people’s lives,” Frankel, 48, tweeted in response to a fan, who pointed out that the show dedicated its first episode of the new season to Shields.

Yes. We are all connected and have a long history. He really is missed and touched so many people’s lives. https://t.co/b21PT7iUzs — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) March 17, 2019

RELATED: RHONY: Bethenny Frankel’s Daughter Texted Dennis Shields ‘We Miss You’ After His Death

In a title card, captured by Daily Mail, a black screen read, “In Memory of Dennis Shields.”

During the episode, Billions co-creator and showrunner Brian Koppelman tweeted about Shields.

“Dedicated to Dennis Shields, our brother,” said Koppelman, 52. (Fellow co-creators David Levien and Andrew Ross Sorkin were also close friends of Shields.)

After news of Shields’ death broke, Koppelman tweeted, “Dennis Shields, who died this morning, was my close friend for 30 years. One of the smartest, most generous, people I ever came across. He was also one of the great storytellers in the world. And understood life’s endless absurdity in his bones. I loved him. And love his family.”

Dedicated to Dennis Shields, our brother. — Brian Koppelman (@briankoppelman) March 18, 2019

Early Monday, Frankel, who is now dating real estate developer and film producer Paul Bernon, spoke about the process of mourning.

“Mourning is tricky business. It’s like the weather,” she tweeted. “There can be weeks & weeks of sunshine then one day you get whacked with a storm.”

Mourning is tricky business. It’s like the weather. There can be weeks & weeks of sunshine then one day you get whacked with a storm. — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) March 18, 2019

The Showtime series’ tribute comes seven months after Shields was found dead in his Trump Tower apartment on Aug. 10. He was 51.

“It’s been very, very hard, I love him very much,” Frankel told PEOPLE in August about her loss during the launch of her SkinnyGirl Jeans line. “He’s very much a part of me and he’s very much a part of this [launch]. He was very involved in my endeavors.”

“He would be so excited. I can hear him saying, ‘How many did you sell?’ and ‘I can’t believe you sold out.’ And he would be checking the numbers and checking the website,” she continued. “He’s here and I just know he would be so proud and a cheerleader.”

Dennis Shields and Bethenny Frankel Alessio Botticelli/GC

Of the grieving process, Frankel said: “It’s like [Hurricane] Florence, it’s a storm and you must go through it. It’s not one of these things you can avoid and you have to go through it and deal with it and hopefully, you come out stronger on the other side.”

Frankel and Shields began dating in 2016, three years after she filed for divorce from Jason Hoppy, with whom she shares 8-year-old daughter Bryn.

They first met nearly 30 years ago when he dated (and later married) Jill Shields, one of Frankel’s high school friends. Though Frankel did not stay in touch with her classmate (“We’ve spoken three times in 25 years,” she previously told PEOPLE), Frankel and Shields shared other mutual pals.

Last week, in a preview of this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, Frankel revealed to costar Dorinda Medley that Shields had asked her to marry him.

RELATED: RHONY‘s Bethenny Frankel Shares Sweet Selfie with Boyfriend Paul Bernon on Valentine’s Day

“He proposed on April 25 … I didn’t tell anybody that,” Frankel told Medley, 54, before showing her the massive ring.

“I didn’t know that,” Medley said in response.

“We had our own private engagement and our own private, like, ‘Oh my God, we’re going to do this,’ ” Frankel said back.

Dennis Shields and Bethenny Frankel Bravo

When asked if her daughter with Hoppy knew, the Skinnygirl mogul said: “He bought Bryn a ring, too.”

The reveal brought both Frankel and Medley, who lost her husband Richard H. Medley in 2011, to tears.

“I loved him so much,” Frankel told Medley, “and we were a family and my daughter was close with him and I knew him for so many years.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.