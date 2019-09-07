Bethenny Frankel Reveals Devastation Caused by Hurricane Dorian as She Touches Down in the Bahamas

Bethenny Frankel has touched down in the Bahamas in hopes of helping those affected by Hurricane Dorian.

On Friday, Frankel, 48, shared a slideshow of photos, showing the heartbreaking damage caused by the storm.

“I’m on the ground with #BStrong in the Bahamas addressing the fallout of #HurricaneDorian because #thisisacris,” Frankel wrote in reference to her disaster relief organization, which she founded in 2017.

“THANK YOU for your continued support — please keep donating at the link in my bio!” Frankel added.

In the photos, Frankel, who recently announced she’s leaving The Real Housewives of New York City for the second time, can be seen standing alongside mounds of debris.

The slideshow also showed a house that was completely destoryed.

Frankel revealed her plans to assist the affected area earlier this week, explaining on her Instagram Stories, “Hey, ok everyone, so I’m headed to Florida and the Bahamas now and I hope you’re having a good Labor Day and I will keep you posted on what’s going on but it’s pretty gnarly.”

The Bravo star revealed “getting down there” was a “top priority,” but noted that she plans to be back in time for her 9-year-old daughter Bryn‘s first day of school.

“My main priority is just making sure that I’m there for my daughter’s first day of school, before and after,” she explained. “So that is my only little worry, but I won’t miss that.”

Once she arrived at her warehouse in Miami, Frankel took her followers on a tour of the many relief supplies the organization acquired for victims of the storm. She also introduced some of the many volunteers that also came out to help.

“I’m at our warehouse now…but this is where we receive relief from all over the country and distribute it in the Bahamas,” Frankel explained. “So first aid, medical, feminine hygiene, diapers, generators, you name it, water.”

This isn’t the first time Frankel has stepped up during a natural disaster.

In 2017, Frankel traveled to Puerto Rico to help Hurricane Maria victims.

At least 43 people in the Bahamas are dead as a result of Hurricane Dorian and children are among thousands missing as crews and public officials asses the damages.

“It’s very unusual for 20 percent of the population of a country to be very severely impacted by a single event like this,” United Nations relief chief Mark Lowcock said in a statement. “The Bahamas has certainly never seen anything on the scale … a disaster of such epic proportions on a single country in a single incident is very, very unusual.”

Hurricane Dorian made landfall in the Bahamas on Sunday, causing “extreme destruction.” Structures have been completely flattened, with as many as 13,000 homes destroyed, NBC reported, citing the International Committee of the Red Cross. The death toll is expected to rise as crews inspect the damage.