Bethenny Frankel is shooting back at a claim that she once yelled at The View panelist Sunny Hostin’s child on the beach.

The Real Housewives of New York City star and Skinnygirl founder, 48, appeared on Thursday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where she was asked about Hostin’s allegation.

Frankel said she had no recollection of the incident.

“I don’t know,” she told Cohen on Thursday. “I think she’s been drinking or taking some drugs. I don’t know her!”

Frankel offered no basis for her speculation about drug or alcohol use, and it was not entirely clear whether she meant it literally.

Hostin, 50, fired back on Twitter: “Not surprising that a Reality TV personality who yells and bullies little kids on a beach lies. But I have witnesses @Bethenny. @rmjansen feel free to weigh in. #receipts Oh and @Bethenny – defamation ain’t cute…….”

The host had slammed Frankel on the June 13 episode ofThe View. The panel was discussing a breakdown Frankel had during a Miami girls trip on RHONY.

“I don’t know Bethenny, but I have seen her behave like that on the beach,” Hostin claimed. “I have seen that kind of behavior when Bethenny yelled at my child at the beach.”

“It was in the middle of the day, and my child was about 7, playing with other children at about 2 o’clock in the afternoon, and she said that her child was napping inside with the window open and that our children were being too loud on the beach,” Hostin added, referencing Frankel’s 9-year-old daughter, Bryn. “She yelled at my child, and I went out there and stood in front of my child, and I yelled at her and told her that adults speak to adults. And she knows I’m telling the truth.”

Image zoom Bethenny Frankel and Sunny Hostin Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty; Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty

A source close to Frankel had told PEOPLE that Hostin’s account “isn’t true.”

“Bethenny doesn’t even know her. It seems so strange that Sunny has such a fixation on her,” the source said. “Sunny spoke negatively about Bethenny during her Puerto Rico efforts and she continues to do so. Not sure what her issue is.”

RELATED VIDEO: RHONY: Bethenny Frankel Accuses ‘Insufferable’ Luann de Lesseps of ‘Dining Out’ on Sobriety

Also on Thursday’s WWHL, Cohen asked Frankel about her former RHONY costar Kelly Bensimon’s claims that Frankel ‘didn’t care’ about her pregnancy issues while they were filming the infamous Scary Island trip back in season 3.

“She was pregnant this entire time and was having serious issues with her unborn child, and she’s flying back and forth pretending to film with her dying father in L.A., but really just filming in the car and never saw him,” Bensimon claimed on the Out in the Wild podcast.

“I’m like — you want me to film with a woman that doesn’t even care about her kid in her stomach?” Bensimon said. “[Bethenny was] like, ‘Oh, if I have a miscarriage, whatever.’ She was having serious, serious, serious [pregnancy] complications, and I just didn’t understand why we were there filming and why she was even there in St. John.”

Image zoom Bethenny Frankel and Kelly Bensimon during their Scary Island fight Bravo

Frankel laughed off Bensimon’s allegations.

“If you want to take a look at insanity, listen to that,” Frankel said. “Don’t read it — [listen to it]. It’s like watching Scary Island.”

That vacation became infamous for the feud between the two women, with many of the ladies speculating that Bensimon was suffering from a nervous breakdown as she claimed she couldn’t sleep because Frankel was “trying to kill her.”

“If she wanted vindication from Scary Island, this is Scarier Island,” Frankel joked on WWHL.

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sundays through Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.