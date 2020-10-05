The heiress joins the former RHONY star on this week's episode of her podcast, Just B with Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel Recalls Taking Paris Hilton to the Pet Store After School as Her Nanny

Long before she was a reality star, entrepreneur, author and podcast host, Bethenny Frankel was a nanny to the stars.

"Part of the job became coming, in my Ford Probe, to get you and Nicky from Lycée, this sort of fancy French school," says Frankel. "And I remember, we'd go with Kyle [Richards] to the Mobile Mart or the gas station after. And I would take you guys ice skating. Do you remember that? Because you were young."

"Yes," says Paris, 39, with a laugh.

"So I would take you to go get ferrets at the pet store at Century City, and Nicky would want to go to Rampage," Frankel continues. "Do you remember Rampage, that store?"

"Yes. Rampage is like, the Forever 21 of today," Paris explains.

"Exactly. That's exactly what it was," Frankel says. "So that's what we would do after school."

"That's so funny, just to remember all of that," Paris says. "It's so cute that we've known each other for so long. And look how far you've come, boss babe. A nanny to Paris Hilton, and now killing it!"

"It's crazy," Frankel admits.

Frankel got the job nannying for the Hilton sisters through her friendship with their aunt Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton's sister. Like Frankel, Richards would go on to join the Housewives franchise as one of the stars of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"I've known Kyle for years. I used to work for Kathy Hilton and take Paris and Nicky to school," Frankel told E! News in 2015. "So I knew them through Kyle, who's a friend of mine."

On Just B with Bethenny, Frankel interviews moguls, businesspeople and icons of the industry to find out how they got to where they are today. The podcast debuted last week with a double episode drop, with guests Mark Cuban and Netflix CMO Bozoma Saint John. New episodes drop every Tuesday on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

"It's about how the sausage gets made. No fluff, no side dishes, no foreplay, no hand jobs," Frankel recently told PEOPLE with a laugh. "I'm realizing we all have one thing in common. It's old-school hard work."