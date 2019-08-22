Bethenny Frankel Promises Fans 'You Haven’t Seen the Last of Me' After Announcing RHONY Exit

Image zoom Bethenny Frankel Bravo

Bethenny Frankel might be leaving Real Housewives, but New York is still her playground.

The reality star, 48, shared her feelings about leaving the Bravo franchise in a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday, telling her fans that she is grateful for the support over the years.

“I wanted to take a moment to write a personal note to you,” she began the post, which she wrote in a caption for a photo of herself in the RHONY intro. ” I am so grateful to you for sticking with me through everything. You started this journey with me in my tiny apartment in my late 30s, wondering what would happen to me. I was broke, single, had no family and no idea what the future held.”

“I had big dreams and I never stopped, but I honestly didn’t know if I would ever get here,” Frankel said, adding that she has appreciated interacting with fans while on her journey, saying, “You helped me to get there.”

“I would read your letters and messages and grow from your struggles You would give me your honest opinion about my products and projects and helpful advice about divorce, relationships, motherhood, miscarriages, health, and surviving the death of a loved one and almost my own,” she said, seeming to reference her late on-again, off-again boyfriend Dennis Shields, who died last August of a suspected overdose.

“You have shared your ideas with me and I have been inspired by and learned from you.”

Frankel continued to say that she knows she is “fortunate to have created a business and career that some people only dream of. I had a beautiful baby girl who is now 9 years old, and she has changed me as a human being. I was able to give back and help people all over the world who have been hit with the worst of unforeseen circumstances, which we will all continue together.”

“GO for it. Whatever it is. Reach for your dreams in life and love and make the impossible happen, because it can happen and it WILL happen. Come from a place of yes and it’s yours for the taking,” she encouraged her fans.

“Thank you so much for your love and support,” she concluded, before promising that her fans “haven’t seen the last of me. There are many amazing things to come. I love you all and am so lucky to have you in my life!”

“PS: New York City is still my playground,” she added. “♥️xo♥️ B”

Earlier on Wednesday, Frankel announced her departure from the longstanding Bravo series, calling her experience on the show “an incredibly magical ride.”

“I am excited for my future. The best is yet to come,” the Skinnygirl mogul said in a statement to Variety, explaining that she is leaving to explore her “next chapter,” and to “focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women.”

Frankel appeared on the very first season of RHONY, but exited before Season 4. She then returned in Season 7 and has been on the show since.