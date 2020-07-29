The former RHONY star has been dating the real estate developer and film producer since 2018

Bethenny Frankel Posts Birthday Tribute to Boyfriend Paul Bernon: 'You Are So Loving'

Bethenny Frankel is happy in love.

On Wednesday, the former Real Housewives of New York City star posted a sweet tribute in honor of her boyfriend Paul Bernon's birthday.

"Happy Birthday Paul...have the most beautiful day ever. You are so loving and so loved," she wrote. "The rest of my sentiments, feelings, and wishes for you are deep & private, the way we like it...xoxo."

Along with the message, Frankel shared a series of smiling selfies of the couple, including one of Bernon giving her a kiss on the cheek.

Frankel began dating Bernon, a real estate developer and film producer, in 2018 following the death of her on-off boyfriend Dennis Shields.

Last September, the Skinnygirl mogul celebrated their one-year anniversary with a sweet post on Instagram marking the relationship milestone.

"Having such a supportive and loving partner makes me a better person & inspires me to achieve the impossible," she wrote. "Happy Anniversary! I love you and thank you for the most beautiful year!"

Image zoom Bethenny Frankel/ Instagram

Speaking to PEOPLE in December, Frankel — who shares daughter Bryn, 10, with ex-husband Jason Hoppy — raved about the relationship, saying things with the businessman have been "wonderful."

"He's a good person who I love," she said. "I don't know if it's a yin to my yang, but he's really relaxed, he's mellow and he's very, very funny."

And last year, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Frankel called Bernon "a beautiful human being inside and out."