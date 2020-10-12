Bethenny Frankel and Boyfriend Paul Bernon Split After 2 Years: Reports

The former Real Housewives of New York City star had been dating the real estate developer and film producer since 2018

Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon have called it quits, according to multiple reports.

Us Weekly and the New York Post's Page Six report that the couple quietly split a few weeks ago. A rep for Frankel had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

The entrepreneur, 49, started dating Bernon, a real estate developer and film producer, in the fall of 2018 after the death of her on-off boyfriend Dennis Shields.

"Things are wonderful," she said at the time. "He's a good person who I love. I don't know if it's a yin to my yang, but he's really relaxed, he's mellow and he's very, very funny."

She has also opened up about Bernon's relationship with her 10-year-old daughter Bryn.

Frankel and Bernon were going strong as recently as this summer, with the former Bravo star marking his birthday with a sweet post in July.

"Happy Birthday Paul...have the most beautiful day ever. You are so loving and so loved," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "The rest of my sentiments, feelings, and wishes for you are deep & private, the way we like it...xoxo."

Speaking to PEOPLE last month, Frankel opened up about her summer of "surfing and nesting" with Bernon.

"He's very solid, very together, very caring. We're both sort of chill, believe it or not," she said. "People who know me say I've never seemed more clear, more calm or more settled."