Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon's Relationship Timeline

Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon might just be the ultimate dating app success story.

Frankel, who was previously married to Jason Hoppy, first connected with Bernon on a dating app in 2018. Although the couple later faced one brief breakup, they got engaged in February 2021. Since then, they've never been happier.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum often praises her film producer and real estate developer beau on social media. In March 2022, she wrote, "He loves me ❤️ 💕 💗….and I'm the luckiest girl in the world. You're the best partner anyone could ask for…I love you Paul," alongside a photo of the pair.

Bernon tends to keep his feelings more private, but he has still posted his share of sweet moments on Instagram. For Frankel's birthday in November 2021, he shared a video of her dancing and wrote, "Happy birthday @bethennyfrankel! In private, I'll 'mention it all.' Love, Paul."

Though Frankel has said they're in no rush to get married, explaining that they're "happy with where [they] are," a wedding is on the horizon. Until then, here's everything to know about Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon's relationship.

2018: Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon meet on a dating app

Frankel and Bernon first met in 2018. "We met on a dating app," Frankel later told PEOPLE in April 2021, adding, "I was pretty lucky when I walked in and saw him. He had a twinkle. He came as advertised — better than advertised. He overshot the mark."

December 16, 2018: Bethenny Frankel says Paul Bernon "saved her life" after an allergic reaction

A few months after the couple got together, Frankel faced a near-fatal allergic reaction, and Bernon "saved her life." The next day, she tweeted about the incident. "I have a rare fish allergy," she wrote. "Sunday, I had soup, itched & was unconscious for 15 mins then to ER & ICU for 2 days w BP of 60/40. I couldn't talk, see, thought I had a stroke & dying & told if 5 mins later I'd be dead. 911 & EPI saved me. I'll never not carry an #epipen."

When one asked about Bernon, Frankel replied, "He saved my life."

A source confirmed the story to PEOPLE. "It was that serious," the insider said. "Her blood pressure was through the roof and she was unconscious. She went into anaphylactic shock. Her boyfriend saved her life."

December 25, 2018: Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon become Instagram official

Frankel made her relationship with Bernon Instagram official on Christmas Day in 2018. Posting from their vacation in the Dominican Republic, Frankel called their trip a "healing retreat." She wrote, "Bye bye Dominican Republic. What a beautiful country of people. #healingretreat #feliznavidad."

July 29, 2019: Bethenny Frankel celebrates Paul Bernon's birthday

The Skinnygirl founder posted a loving message for Bernon's 42nd birthday in 2019. "Happy Birthday, Paul," she wrote. "You are such a brilliant, sweet, beautiful, kind, hilarious person. You have enriched my life immeasurably. You make me laugh to the point of tears… You embrace my life, my spirit, my daughter, my career, my goals and my choices. The very few people who truly know you are the luckiest people in the world."

September 12, 2019: Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon celebrate their one-year anniversary

On Sept. 12, 2019, Frankel and Bernon celebrated their first anniversary. "Having such a supportive and loving partner makes me a better person & inspires me to achieve the impossible," Frankel wrote on Instagram. "Happy Anniversary! I love you and thank you for the most beautiful year!"

November 4, 2019: Paul Bernon celebrates Bethenny Frankel's birthday

For Frankel's 49th birthday a few months later, Bernon shared a sweet message. "Happy birthday! You have brought me true happiness, and I'm so lucky to have you in my life," he wrote. "No one is smarter, funnier, or makes a bigger impact to help those around us. Thank you for being the most loving partner. I can't wait to celebrate you today ❤️ 👑 🦊 😍."

December 31, 2019: Bethenny Frankel opens up about her relationship with Paul Bernon

In December 2019, Frankel spoke to PEOPLE about her relationship with Bernon, and she had nothing but good things to say. "Things are wonderful. He's a good person who I love," she said. "I don't know if it's a yin to my yang, but he's really relaxed, he's mellow and he's very, very funny."

Frankel also said she felt connected to Bernon's family. "He has a really nice family too; I'm very close to them," she added.

February 26, 2020: Paul Bernon leaves a flirty comment on Bethenny Frankel's Instagram

When Frankel launched a new line of Skinnygirl Supplements in February 2020 and promoted the new line on Instagram, Bernon was very supportive. The businesswoman shared her new venture with a sultry photo and steamy caption. "Feelin' sexy? I created my #Skinnygirl Sensuality Supplement to give a helping hand in the bedroom," she wrote.

He left a simple, but flirty comment on her post: "🔥😍."

October 2020: Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon break up

In October 2020, multiple outlets reported that Frankel and Bernon had broken up. However, Frankel's rep had no comment on the split speculation at the time.

A few days later, Frankel confirmed her breakup with Bernon during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "You know, not everything works out, and so many people have tried to define my life — our lives — with, 'When are you getting engaged? When are you having a baby? When are you getting married?' " she said. "And I've just realized more in life, with people being more open and honest about their lives and what they want, that everything doesn't have to sort of end in a blue box and a bow. We've had a great, great relationship and I'm really happy. Not everything has to end badly. Some things just don't continue and it's not negative, it's just life."

January 2021: Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon get back together

Frankel and Bernon seemingly got back together in the new year when they were spotted holding hands in Miami on Jan. 6. Later that month, the couple were photographed holding hands again in Boston.

January 20, 2021: Bethenny Frankel finalizes her divorce from ex-husband Jason Hoppy

The RHONY alum finalized her divorce from Hoppy on Jan. 20, 2021, nearly eight years after the initial filing. After marrying in 2010, the couple originally separated in 2012 and reached a financial statement in 2016. The custody battle over their daughter Bryn Hoppy wasn't resolved until December 2021.

February 2021: Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon get engaged

PEOPLE confirmed Frankel and Bernon's engagement in March 2021, though he actually proposed a month earlier in February. "It felt like a strange thing to announce that just felt counterintuitive," Frankel later said of their decision to stay quiet on their engagement.

"It was intimate," she added of the proposal. "Just the two of us, on an island off of Florida. No makeup, no manicure, no ring photos. It was very simple and beautiful."

Frankel also opened up about the engagement in an interview with Extra. "I'm very excited, and it's really wonderful," she said. "He's a good person who I love. I don't know if it's a yin to my yang, but he's really relaxed, he's mellow and he's very, very funny."

July 29, 2021: Bethenny Frankel celebrates Paul Bernon's birthday

For her fiancé's birthday, Frankel created a montage of their photos together. She shared the reel on Instagram, writing, "Happy Birthday … I love you 💕😘🎂🎈🥳."

September 10, 2021: Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon celebrate three-year anniversary

In honor of their three-year anniversary, Frankel and Bernon celebrated at The Grand nightclub in Boston. According to a source, the couple enjoyed their night, which included dancing, listening to music and drinking champagne.

December 21, 2021: Bethenny Frankel addresses breakup rumors

In December, Frankel posted a photo on Instagram without her engagement ring, prompting breakup speculation. She immediately addressed the rumors, saying, "I didn't have to address rumors, but rumors hurt and affect other people, as does irresponsible press. I'm engaged to a wonderful man named Paul."

Frankel added, "We are engaged. I don't always wear my ring. I don't have to always wear my ring. Sometimes I don't feel that it's safe. Sometimes my fingers swell or contract. But I'm doing me."

She continued, "It's my opinion that a relationship is about the two people in the relationship, the commitment and the feelings. Not about announcements, not about pomp and circumstance, not about jewelry. It's symbolism. And if I decide to wear an engagement toe ring, then so be it."

February 14, 2022: Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon celebrate Valentine's Day

On Feb. 15, 2022, Frankel confirmed that she and Bernon were still going strong with a Valentine's Day post. "About last night," she wrote alongside photos of the couple out to dinner.

March 2022: Bethenny Frankel says she and Paul Bernon aren't rushing their wedding

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Frankel explained that she wasn't in any hurry to walk down the aisle. "We are happy with where we are," she said. "We're honestly just so happy that we're being in the moment. I mean, you know, I'm not a spring chicken, so it's not like we're rushing."

Still, Frankel does know one wedding detail for certain: the size. She said, "I would definitely, definitely do small."

July 2022: Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon vacation in Italy

The pair took a romantic trip to Italy in July 2022, and Frankel documented the vacation on Instagram.

"It's so important to laugh, connect & make memories far away from our normal routine. We all move so quickly-being present is such a beautiful gift to give to ourselves…." she wrote alongside a series of selfies of her and Bernon. "PS: We are in 🇮🇹. We know the photos are close up so we could be on Lake Minnetonka, but this is in fact, Europe…"

November 2022: Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon attend her daughter Bryn's volleyball game and a gala on the same night

Frankel shared a very real parenting moment on Instagram in November 2022, telling her followers that she and Bernon got ready for an evening event in a middle school bathroom to avoid missing her daughter's volleyball game.

"From volleyball to the red carpet…," wrote the reality star. "Rather than miss any of the peanut's volleyball game, we changed for a gala in a middle school public restroom. You can only imagine what that was like after a school and athletic day…😂."