Back On? Bethenny Frankel Spotted Holding Hands with Ex Paul Bernon in Boston

The pair reportedly split last fall, though they've been hand-in-hand on more than one occasion lately

Bethenny Frankel and ex Paul Bernon continue to spend time together after igniting reconciliation rumors.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum was spotted holding hands with Bernon while out and about in Boston earlier this week, though Frankel, 50, hasn't publicly confirmed she is back with the real estate developer and film producer, whom she began dating in fall 2018. (A rep for Frankel declined to comment.)

In the photos, the pair walk while bundled up in winter gear and face masks, as Bernon holds Frankel's mitten-covered hand.

The sighting comes weeks after the two were snapped in Miami, cozying up to one another at artist Romero Britto's studio, which Britto shared on Instagram earlier this month. Frankel's daughter Bryn, 10, joined them for the excursion.

Then, during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show later that month, Frankel assured viewers she was doing "good" following the breakup.

"You know, not everything works out and so many people have tried to define my life — our lives — with, 'When are you getting engaged? When are you having a baby? When are you getting married?'" she said. "And I've just realized more in life, with people being more open and honest about their lives and what they want, that everything doesn't have to sort of end in a blue box and a bow."

"We've had a great, great relationship and I'm really happy," added Frankel. "Not everything has to end badly, some things just don't continue and it's not negative, it's just life."

The reality star and Bryn's father Jason Hoppy separated in December 2012, and Frankel filed for divorce a month later. Though they reached a financial settlement in their contentious divorce in July 2016, the exes remain at odds over the custody of Bryn, and the divorce is unresolved.