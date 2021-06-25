Bethenny Frankel Organizing Aid for Miami Building Collapse with BStrong Initiative: 'Please Help'

Bethenny Frankel is using her nonprofit initiative, BStrong, to aid the Miami building collapse relief efforts.

Early on Thursday morning, part of a 12-story residential building in the South Florida community of Surfside was reduced to rubble. As of Friday afternoon, at least four people had been found dead as a result of the collapse, and 159 were still missing, according to ABC7.

Frankel, 50, issued a call to action on her Instagram page Friday, sharing what BStrong has been doing to help while urging her followers to donate so they can do more.

"Today, in partnership with @globalempowermentmission, BStrong is distributing $500-$1000 each in cash cards directly to displaced residents in need from the tragic collapse of Champlain Towers in Surfside, Florida," The Big Shot with Bethenny star wrote alongside on-the-ground footage from the scene. "We're also supplying the Shul of Bal Harbour and other local community centers our BStrong Family Necessities Kits for the entire community affected."

The Real Housewives of New York City alum went on to share that the BStrong warehouse, filled with aid supplies, is located in Miami.

"The BStrong warehouse is in Miami and stocked with survival kits, lumber, medical, pet, baby supplies food, blankets and relief aid to support victims after this tragedy," she wrote. "100% of your donation will go towards cash cards to be distributed directly to the victims and their families to give them the liberation and dignity that they need and deserve to rebuild."

Frankel continued, "We have been meeting with families and are on the ground working intimately, immediately and directly with city officials and victims. This is exactly what we do and precisely where we do it. Please help. We can make a difference. You can be part of the change in the world. Xo and thank you.❤️."

The mom of one also posted a series of videos on her Instagram Story, explaining more about what BStrong is doing to help.

"Our warehouse happens to be in Miami - I mean we help all over the world including Australia and we've been all over the world - but this is where we can help the most because our warehouse is in Miami and it's a Costco-sized warehouse filled with aid: medical, pets, babies, you name it, lumbar, all of it, so just to be clear all of that is there and we have survival kits so we always have aid coming in and going out so we are already helping and meeting with the families," she said.