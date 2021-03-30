Bethenny Frankel Opens Up About Engagement with Paul Bernon: 'It's Really Wonderful'

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Frankel opened up about her life as a fiancée to Extra, telling the outlet in an interview published on Monday, "I'm very excited, and it's really wonderful."

The Skinnygirl mogul began dating Bernon, a film producer and real estate developer, in 2018.

The couple first sparked engagement rumors when Frankel was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring in Florida earlier this month.

"Things are wonderful," Frankel told PEOPLE of their relationship in late 2019, following the couple's one-year dating anniversary.

Bethenny Frankel Image zoom Paul Bernon, Bethenny Frankel | Credit: Bethenny Frankel/Instagram

"He's a good person who I love," she continued. "I don't know if it's a yin to my yang, but he's really relaxed, he's mellow and he's very, very funny."

The former Bravo star added of Bernon, "He has a really nice family too; I'm very close to them."

The couple split briefly this past fall, according to multiple reports. Frankel addressed her relationship challenges during a virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October, saying, "You know, not everything works out and so many people have tried to define my life — our lives — with, 'When are you getting engaged?' 'When are you having a baby?' 'When are you getting married?' "

"And I've just realized more in life, with people being more open and honest about their lives and what they want, that everything doesn't have to sort of end in a blue box and a bow," she said.

"We've had a great, great relationship and I'm really happy," Frankel continued. "Not everything has to end badly; some things just don't continue and it's not negative, it's just life."

bethenny frankel instagram with boyfriend Image zoom Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon | Credit: Bethenny Frankel/Instagram

Three months after the candid interview, Frankel and Bernon were spotted spending time together in early January, when they were seen holding hands during a trip to Miami.

Later that month, the duo were photographed holding hands in Boston.

Frankel — who shares 10-year-old daughter Bryn with Hoppy, 50 — previously said that her child "loves" Bernon.