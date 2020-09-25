"I have a different career now as a result of not being on," Bethenny Frankel said

Bethenny Frankel on if She Would Ever Return to RHONY : ‘It’s All About the Benjamins’

The Skinnygirl mogul, 49, told host Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday what it would take to get her back on the hit Bravo series, which she quit last year for a second time.

"I don't know, if you get my gate code and there's a Brink's truck full of a lot of cash. It's all about the Benjamins, baby," Frankel joked.

"I have a different career now as a result of not being on. Just different opportunities do come because of it," said the former reality star, who recently started a new podcast, Just B with Bethenny Frankel. "It would have to be a different show, and I have had ideas. But it would have to be ... clean the deck and it would be a different show. But I'll tell you the idea if you sign an NDA."

"I gotta sign an NDA to hear the idea?" Cohen asked.

"No, I'm kidding. I tell you everything," Frankel responded.

Frankel — who was an original castmember of RHONY when it began in 2008 — announced that she was once again leaving the reality show in August 2019.

“It’s time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women,” said Frankel, who shares 10-year-old daughter Bryn with ex Jason Hoppy, told PEOPLE in a statement last year.

“With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have. My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride,” she continued. “I am so grateful to them for highlighting my entrepreneurialism and allowing me to pave the way for many women to achieve their goals. I am excited for my future. The best is yet to come.”

Last September, Cohen spoke about the BStrong founder's departure on his SiriusXM radio show Andy Cohen Live, noting that Frankel had previously left the show after season 3 and returned in season 7.

"We were so lucky to have these last seasons with her on it. And it was just so fun to have her back and she brought so much to the show that I just am living in the gratitude of her second return," he said at the time.