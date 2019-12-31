Bethenny Frankel on Being With Boyfriend Paul Bernon for 1 Year: 'Things Are Wonderful'

It’s been more than a year since Bethenny Frankel began dating her film producer and real estate executive boyfriend Paul Bernon, 42, and the couple’s relationship is flourishing. “Things are wonderful,” says Frankel.

“He’s a good person who I love,” she continues. “I don’t know if it’s a yin to my yang, but he’s really relaxed, he’s mellow and he’s very, very funny.”

The Real Housewives of New York City alum and Skinnygirl mogul, 49, who shares daughter Bryn, 9, with ex-husband Jason Hoppy, adds that her new love is the complete package. “He has a really nice family too; I’m very close to them,” says Frankel who announced in August that she would not be returning to the Housewives in order to “explore my next chapter.”

Image zoom Bethenny Frankel/Instagram

Frankel latest venture, Skinnygirl Supplements (a partnership between Skinnygirl and VirMax) will launch a new line of four daily supplements, available at Walgreens.

The four include one to strengthen hair, skin and nails with Biotin, a second (with collagen) to enhance skin, a third for relaxation and sleep, and a fourth to enhance female intimacy and “elevate sensation and improve blood flow,” according to the press release.

Image zoom Skinnygirl

Both personally and professionally, Frankel says she’s in a great place.

“I feel very calm and balanced. It’s nice to just be still and just be happy in the moment.”