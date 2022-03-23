"We're being in the moment," Bethenny Frankel said

Bethenny Frankel Says She and Fiancé Paul Bernon Are Not 'Rushing' Wedding Planning: 'We Are Happy'

Bethenny Frankel and fiancé Paul Bernon aren't in a rush to head down the aisle.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 51-year-old Real Housewives of New York City alum gave an update on the couple's wedding planning process.

"We are happy with where we are. We're honestly just so happy that we're being in the moment," Frankel. "I mean, you know, I'm not a spring chicken, so it's not like we're rushing."

Though planning the special day might not be top of mind right now, Frankel does know how big she wants the gathering to be. "I would definitely, definitely do small," she added.

Frankel's comments come after she opened up about the challenges of balancing the things she cherishes most in life. "Sometimes it's hard to fit it all in: work, family, the world, relationships and overall balance," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the engaged couple.

"Romantic time becomes increasingly more precious. It's important to go back to center, to connect and to nurture what is important," she shared. "Without supporting that strong foundation, it all crumbles."

Frankel began dating the film producer in 2018 after meeting on a dating app. PEOPLE confirmed in March 2021 that Frankel and Bernon were engaged.

The businesswoman later described the proposal as an "intimate" moment for the couple.

"Just the two of us, on an island off of Florida," she told PEOPLE. "No makeup, no manicure, no ring photos. It was very simple and beautiful."

Previously, Frankel raved about how "wonderful" Bernon is.

"He's a good person who I love," she told PEOPLE in 2019. "I don't know if it's a yin to my yang, but he's really relaxed, he's mellow and he's very, very funny."