Bethenny Frankel No Longer Has to Pay Child Support to Ex Jason Hoppy After Lengthy Custody Battle

Bethenny Frankel will no longer have to pay child support to ex-husband Jason Hoppy.

Frankel and Hoppy, both 51, have been in a years-long custody battle over 11-year-old daughter Bryn. The latest update came at a Wednesday hearing, during which a judge ruled that Frankel could stop paying support, a rep for the Real Housewives of New York City alum confirms to PEOPLE.

"After having been awarded full legal custody of Bryn in 2020, she now has been awarded primary residential custody of Bryn as well," the rep said in a statement. "She is also no longer required to pay direct child support."

According to PageSix, Hoppy appeared at the hearing without a lawyer and read out a statement expressing his interest in ending the custody fight.

"This is not a Bryn issue or an issue that Bryn has with me," he said, per the outlet. "Therefore, I'm removing myself of this fight — for Bryn and my physical, emotional and mental health."

"I will not spend the remainder of Bryn's childhood fighting as we share joint physical custody. Bryn knows I love her, I want her and I will always be available for our time together," Hoppy concluded.

At the same time, PEOPLE exclusively revealed that Frankel had gotten engaged to Paul Bernon.

The Big Shot with Bethenny star started dating Bernon, a film producer and real estate developer, in 2018 after meeting on a dating app.

Speaking to PEOPLE in April, Frankel shared details about how Bernon popped the question.

"It was intimate," she recalled of his February proposal. "Just the two of us, on an island off of Florida. No makeup, no manicure, no ring photos. It was very simple and beautiful."

She also dished on meeting her beau on an app, teasing that he came "better than advertised."