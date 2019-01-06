Bethenny Frankel soaked up the sun with her new boyfriend as she kicked off 2019 following a health scare, a source tells PEOPLE.

Shortly after vacationing in the Dominican Republic with real estate developer and film producer Paul Bernon, the pair traveled to Mexico together to ring in the New Year.

The Real Housewives of New York City star, 48, and Bernon were joined by his two kids and her daughter Bryn, 8, at the luxurious Rosewood Mayakoba resort in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, according to the insider.

“She seemed to be very happy, hanging out with her boyfriend and some friends,” says the source.

“The kids were always out and about running around having fun, while Bethenny spent a lot of time hanging out on the beach, talking a lot and holding court with her group,” the source adds. “She used the outdoor jacuzzi, spa steam room, and at one point, she and her boyfriend went for a walk and held hands. They seemed happy.”

Although Frankel has yet to share any photos of herself and Bernon together in Mexico, the Skinny Girl mogul recently made their relationship Instagram official.

While they celebrated Christmas together in the Dominican Republic, Frankel shared two photos of the pair enjoying their beautiful surroundings.

“Bye bye Dominican Republic. What a beautiful country of people,” she captioned the sweet shots, adding, “#healingretreat.”

Just days earlier, Frankel publicly addressed her new relationship for the first time, revealing that her beau saved her life after she suffered a nearly fatal allergic reaction to fish.

“I have a rare fish allergy. Sunday, I had soup, itched & was unconscious for 15 mins then to ER & ICU for 2 days w BP of 60/40,” she tweeted in December. “I couldn’t talk, see, thought I had a stroke & dying & told if 5 mins later I’d be dead. 911 & EPI saved me. I’ll never not carry an #epipen.”

In response to a fan who brought up the Bravo star’s “new boyfriend,” Frankel acknowledged his role in the scary incident, tweeting: “He saved my life.”

Weeks later, Frankel came close to another potential deadly encounter, this time while flying. Frankel on Thursday revealed via Twitter that she realized the flight crew was serving fish, despite her calling ahead to check she would be safe.

After bringing it to their attention, Frankel said the pilot “delightfully announced” to all of the passengers that they had to turn around — something the star said she tried to stop so not to inconvenience other passengers.

“Called airline mult [iple] x [times] to say I have fish allergy. Got on & they’re serving bass,” she tweeted. “They couldn’t not serve it they said. Then they were turning around which I protested bc it would delay people. Cabin asked to not serve it & pilot made announcement to plane. That was fun. #epilife.”

After some fans debated the severity of serving fish on an enclosed aircraft — “I didn’t know that could be an airborne allergy!” wrote someone — Frankel offered her own perspective and knowledge on the situation.

“To clarify: some allergens are transmitted by touch & air. Fish is one & is fatal. The more exposure to them, the more susceptible,” she wrote. “It’s not like an immunity thing where more exposure means less susceptible. It’s opposite. I’ve always kept it quiet but that’s over now.”

She also explained to her followers that “Being trapped in a cabin w no windows w cooking fish is a death trap,” and argued that “The airlines and world needs to change. I was always self conscious about it & today didn’t help.”

In September, multiple sources told PEOPLE that Frankel is in a relationship with Bernon.

One month later, the mother of one was spotted getting affectionate with a dark-haired man who appeared to be Bernon in photos obtained by TMZ.

Bernon lives in the greater Boston area, where Frankel suffered the reaction to soup.