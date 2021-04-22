The Big Shot with Bethenny will premiere on HBO Max on April 29

Watch Bethenny Frankel's Return to Reality TV in Trailer for New HBO Series: 'Let the Games Begin'

Bethenny Frankel is back — and her return to reality TV has her on the search for a right-hand person to help run her entrepreneurial empire.

Wednesday, HBO Max released the trailer for its new competition series, Big Shot with Bethenny, which will see the Real Housewives of New York alum interview prospects for her Vice President of Operations for her Skinnygirl brand.

"I'm a mother, philanthropist, and a bit of a clown," Frankel, 50, says at the beginning of the two-minute preview.

"I'm a serial entrepreneur," she continues, "we're building multiple brands at the same time."

"I need somebody to run this goddamn circus," Frankel says after explaining that the ideal candidate will have a strong grasp on e-commerce, licensing, and social media.

The trailer continues by introducing the contestants, who appear to be assigned tasks across New York City as part of a lengthy interview process.

"These projects are designed to put someone to the test," Frankel says at one point. "Let the games begin."

Frankel commented on the trailer, which was shared to HBO Max's Instagram account.

"Here we GO," she wrote, prompting HBO Max to reply, "@bethennyfrankel You said it best! 'Let the games begin.'" Frankel also shared the trailer to her own Instagram account.

Earlier this month, Frankel — who departed RHONY for a second time in 2019 — opened up on Paris Hilton's This Is Paris podcast about her decision to leave the Bravo series for good.

"I left because it became not who I really was anymore, and you can't do something out of fear," she said, explaining that she "was literally there because of the money."

Elsewhere in the podcast episode, Frankel explained that being in the cast was ultimately "just not what I wanted to be doing anymore."

She previously told PEOPLE that she had used RHONY "for everything it was worth."