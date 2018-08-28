Bethenny Frankel Says 'Mommy Time Heals All Wounds' 2 Weeks After Dennis Shields' Death

Bethenny Frankel is focusing on the positive amid the tragedy she’s recently endured.

The Real Housewives of New York City star shared an uplifting sunset photo to Instagram Monday, which she captioned: “the sun also rises.”

In a video on her Instagram Story, Frankel, 47, captured video of the the sunset while aboard a boat.

“The sun will still rise & set every day,” she wrote in overlaying text of the boat riding through the water.

On Tuesday, the mother of one enjoyed some sweet mama-daughter time with her 8-year-old daughter Bryn Hoppy, who she shares with ex-husband Jason Hoppy.

“Mommy time heals all wounds,” she wrote on her Instagram Story while sharing a video of the temporary gold “love” tattoo Bryn placed on her dog’s belly.

“Look what I did! I’m Bethenny Frankel’s daughter,” Bryn could be heard saying.

The past few years have been full of ups and downs for the Skinnygirl mogul.

Nearly three weeks ago, Frankel’s on-off boyfriend Dennis Shields was found dead at the age of 51 in his Trump Tower apartment following a suspected overdose. The toxicology report has not yet been released.

“It’s hard to breathe & I appreciate you giving me the space & support to try to do so,” Frankel wrote on Twitter. “It’s excruciating-sudden death is no closure & constant ?s & memories.”

She continued, “Our relationship is current so it’s painfully raw. Trying to stay healthy & move through it w tears & close friends. Xo.”

A friend of Frankel told PEOPLE three days after Shields’ death that she and Bryn were taking the news extremely hard.

“She is devastated,” said the source. “She loved him. He was her family and Bryn’s family. Bryn loved him. Dennis was Bethenny’s partner, her family, her business partner and her best friend.”

“He helped her with things — emotionally and professionally, and he was her confidante,” the friend added of the couple’s on-off relationship. “No question that she did love this guy.”

As she continues to process the grief of Shields’ death, Frankel is also navigating a years-long custody battle with her ex.

At a recent previously scheduled hearing, the Real Housewives of New York City star asked for primary custody and full decision-making power. Hoppy, however, expressed his desire to keep the current joint custody arrangement the same.

After the judge set a date for a trial on Frankel’s request, Hoppy’s attorney Robert Wallack referenced reports that the New York banker died of an apparent overdose.

“Our concern is while his death is very sad this raises serious concerns about Ms. Frankel’s parental judgment,” Wallack said, according to Page Six. “Dennis Shields spent a great deal of time with Bryn and even cared for Bryn at times when Ms. Frankel wasn’t around. Considering Mr. Shields’ addiction what does that say about Ms. Frankel’s parenting that she would allow this person to care for her daughter? This doesn’t just constitute a lapse in judgment this was just downright dangerous parenting.”

Page Six reported that Frankel teared up during the hearing, and that Hoppy’s lawyer requested that she be tested for drugs. The judge was reportedly “skeptical” of this argument given Hoppy had already expressed his desire to continue sharing custody. He said Hoppy was “throwing grenades” in the proceedings and set a March court date for Frankel’s requests.