Bethenny Frankel Mocks Carole Radziwill's RHONY Reunion Claim That She Has a 'Huge Hippocampus'

Bethenny Frankel is adding more fuel to the fire in her feud with Carole Radziwill.

On Wednesday evening’s season 10 Real Housewives of New York City reunion, Radziwill claimed that doctors had told her she has a “huge hippocampus,” explaining why she doesn’t get overly emotional about things. And on Thursday, Frankel, 47, shaded her castmate’s comment on Twitter.

The Skinnygirl mogul tweeted a comic of herself walking a pink hippopotamus with a think bubble above her head that reads, “I have a huge hippopotamus…”

In her tweet, Frankel asked her followers, “Do you?”

During the reunion, Radwizill, 55, explained that the reason she’s “sane” during her conversations with Frankel is because her hippocampus is large.

“The hippocampus is part of the limbic system, which is associated with the functions of feeling and reacting,” according to Medical News Today. “The limbic system is situated on the edge of the cortex, and it includes the hypothalamus and the amygdala. These structures help control different bodily functions, such as the endocrine system and what is commonly known as the ‘fight or flight’ reaction.”

Frankel’s tweet comes one day after audiences watched the two former friends reveal to host Andy Cohen they were no longer interested in trying to fix their broken relationship.

“Andy, don’t bother,” Frankel said on Wednesday’s episode when Cohen asked where they would be going from here. “Don’t bother.”

The former BFFs’ agreement to part ways came after a season of bitter bickering over a seemingly unending list of hurt feelings, all of which left RHONY fans fiercely divided.

As the women recounted what drove them apart, the source of their pain became clear.

Though little miscommunications might have caused a wedge in the beginning — and they appeared to patch things up in the finale — their friendship became irreparable for Radziwill when she watched the show back and saw the hurtful words Frankel had used in her confessional interviews (which are often recorded after filming on the season ends).

Bethenny Frankel, Andy Cohen and Carole Radziwill Charles Sykes/Bravo

“Carole isn’t married, doesn’t have kids, and doesn’t have a career,” Frankel had said, adding in another fight that Radziwill doesn’t act her age and is only concerned with fashion, makeup and selfies. “We’re totally on different pages.”

That upset Radziwill.

“The season made it over for me,” she told Frankel on Wednesday. “When you watch the confessional interviews, I’m seeing what you said about me. About not having a job, not having a husband …”

“I didn’t understand until I watched the show and I realized I was really, really trying to salvage our friendship and you didn’t seem that interested. And I only can imagine because you knew what you had said at all those confessional interviews.”

“I was trying all season to come back from this,” Radziwill said. “At the end, I was like, ‘Thank god we’re done with this season. Thank god we can go back. We can just regroup.’ And then I started watching the show…”