Bethenny Frankel Posts Loving Birthday Tribute to Boyfriend Paul Bernon: 'So Lucky to Have You'

Bethenny Frankel is feeling the love.

On Monday, the Real Housewives of New York City star posted a sweet tribute in honor of her boyfriend Paul Bernon’s birthday.

“Buon compleanno, ti amo!” she captioned a slideshow of photos of the couple on vacation in Italy. (It means, “Happy birthday, I love you,” in Italian.)

“Happy Birthday, Paul,” she continued. “You are such a brilliant, sweet, beautiful, kind, hilarious person. You have enriched my life immeasurably. You make me laugh to the point of tears… You embrace my life, my spirit, my daughter, my career, my goals, and my choices. The very few people who truly know you are the luckiest people in the world.”

“You have literally and figuratively saved my life,” she added, a nod to his assistance when she was hospitalized after suffering a near-fatal allergic reaction to fish in December.

“Peanut and I, and @biggysmallz, love you so much and are so lucky to have you in our lives,” she continued, referencing her 9-year-old daughter Bryn and her dogs, respectively. “Have the most incredible day ever!!!! May all of your wishes come true! #HappyBirthday #Celebration #Vacation#Travel #SummerVacation #Italy.”

Bernon, a real estate developer and film producer, was clearly touched by the post.

“Thank you for the best birthday!” he commented. “I love you, [Peanut] and the [dogs]. #luckiestmanintheworld.”

The Bravo star, 48, has been dating Bernon since last fall. The relationship became Instagram-official in December when Frankel shared two photos of the couple celebrating Christmas together in the Dominican Republic.

Speaking to PEOPLE in April, Frankel raved about the relationship, saying she was “a lucky gal” and that “things between us are really nice.”

Earlier that month, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Frankel called her “incredible” boyfriend “a beautiful human being inside and out.”

“And yes, Bryn knows him and loves him,” she added. “They’re very, very similar people.”

The romance blossomed after the death of Frankel’s on-off boyfriend Dennis Shields. Last August, the businessman was found dead of a suspected overdose in his Trump Tower apartment. He was 51.

On the RHONY reunion earlier this year, Frankel said she was “doing well” as she continued to heal after the loss.

“It comes in waves, there are delayed reactions,” she said of the grief. “I really have moved away from it.”