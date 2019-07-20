Bethenny Frankel is changing her life for the better.

The Real Housewives of New York City star, 48, shared in an Instagram post on Friday that she is choosing to “slow down” this summer while being intentional about living “in the moment.”

“Really taking this summer thing seriously…I made a personal commitment to change my life, slow down, say no more, do less and focus on my health,” she captioned a smiling photo of herself sitting on an outdoor sofa while sporting a green bikini, black beach cover-up and a hat.

“Without it, we have nothing,” she continued.

The Bravo personality said that she is “having the most incredible summer with my daughter, the greatest joy of my life,” referencing her 9-year-old daughter Bryn, whom she shares with ex Jason Hoppy.

She added the hashtags: “#SummerLove #APlaceOfYes #InTheMoment #TreatYourselfDontCheatYourself.”

Since Bryn’s last day of school in June, the mother-daughter pair have been spending quality time together.

“Last day of School. Now camp Mommy begins: the beach, the pool, clamming, wakeboarding, paddleboarding and love,” she captioned a photo of herself and Bryn in a swimming pool on June 26.

RELATED: Bethenny Frankel Spends Fourth of July in Nantucket with Boyfriend Paul Bernon and Daughter Bryn

“I never know who I am and what I’m supposed to do more than when I’m with my peanut. 💗💛👙🌊❌⭕️,” she wrote about her daughter.

And earlier this week, the pair took a plunge into the ocean while sweetly holding hands.

“Camp mommy begins! Ocean plunge with my Peanut 🥜🌊👙” she captioned the photo of the pair both wearing bikinis. “#SummerReboot #OceanPlunge #Hamptons #Peanut #BikiniSeason #MomLife.”

In addition to making summer memories with Bryn, Frankel has also been spending time with another special person in her life, boyfriend Paul Bernon.

Last week, she cozied up to Bernon, a real estate developer and film producer, in a sunny snapshot she shared to social media.

RELATED: RHONY: Bethenny Frankel Says She Felt Dennis Shields ‘Pulling’ Her During Near-Death Experience

Dressed in a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses, Frankel posed with Bernon — who sported a pair of shades of his own, plus a tie-dye T-shirt — in front of a watery landscape for the summer selfie.

” ‘I like me better when I’m with you’ ✨❌❤️⭕️,” she captioned the sweet photo, quoting lyrics from the song “I Like Me Better” by Lauv. (Frankel and Bernon have been dating since last fall and went Instagram official with their romance in December while vacationing in the Dominican Republic.)

Image zoom Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon Bethenny Frankel/Instagram

Frankel’s heartfelt post came one day after she sat down for the RHONY reunion, during which she said she was “doing well” and continuing to heal almost a year after her former on-off boyfriend Dennis Shields’ sudden death on Aug. 10, 2018.

“It comes in waves; there are delayed reactions. I really have moved away from it,” she said of the grief. “We had broken up many times. He was always in my life.”

RELATED: Bethenny Frankel Poses with Boyfriend (and Claps Back About His Age) After Opening Up About Ex

Image zoom Dennis Shields and Bethenny Frankel Alessio Botticelli/GC

“Truthfully, when you’re older, you don’t know if you’re going to get your big fairytale,” Frankel explained. “Because I had this security presence in Dennis, where if it was Thanksgiving and I was going to be alone I could always be with him, I wasn’t giving myself what I deserved in a relationship.”

She also said she never really considered them to be engaged, explaining, “He proposed and I was saying … ‘Okay, I’m accepting this ring and let’s see.’ “