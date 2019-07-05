Bethenny Frankel Spends Fourth of July in Nantucket with Boyfriend Paul Bernon and Daughter Bryn

Image zoom Mike Coppola/WireImage

Bethenny Frankel had some fun in the sun during the Fourth of July holiday.

The Real Housewives of New York City star and SkinnyGirl CEO posted several pictures and videos on Thursday from the holiday, which she spent with boyfriend Paul Bernon and 9-year-old daughter Bryn on Nantucket. Frankel, 48, shares Bryn with ex-husband Jason Hoppy.

Frankel documented the day on her Instagram Story, including a boat ride earlier in the day before the group headed to a parade where an opened fire sprinkler had them running for cover.

The reality star later posted a sweet shot of her seemingly cuddling with Bryn on a boat while wishing followers a “Happy 4th of July.”

The Bravo star has been dating Bernon, a real estate developer and film producer, since last fall. The relationship became Instagram-official in December, when Frankel shared two photos of the couple celebrating Christmas together in the Dominican Republic.

They went on to ring in the New Year together in Mexico, joined by Bryn and Bernon’s two kids, at the luxurious Rosewood Mayakoba resort in Playa del Carmen.

Frankel confirmed earlier this year that her daughter Bryn had met Bernon and they were spending time together. Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Real Housewives of New York City star revealed the two got along.

“He’s incredible,” Frankel raved. “He’s a beautiful human being inside and out.”

“And yes, Bryn knows him and loves him,” she added. “They’re very, very similar people.”

The romance blossomed after the death of Frankel’s on-off boyfriend Dennis Shields. Last August, the businessman was found dead of a suspected overdose in his Trump Tower apartment. He was 51.

Frankel has been facing off against ex-husband Hoppy in court for sole custody of Bryn. Bernon, 41, has attended all five of the court dates, sitting quietly in the back row.

During the March 26 hearing, Bernon was brought up when Hoppy’s attorney, Robert Wallack, questioned Frankel about her current relationship — and if she had informed Hoppy about the romance.

Frankel told Wallack that she didn’t initially tell Hoppy about Bernon, whom she confirmed she started dating “a year and a half ago” in Dec. 2017 during a break from Shields. She said she stopped dating Bernon a month later “because I wasn’t ready for that.”