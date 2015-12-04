Bethenny Frankel: 'I'm Starting My Television Career in Porn'

From the Real Housewives to … porn?

Bethenny Frankel is christening her production company B Real Productions by executive-producing a new television series called Food Porn.

When choosing the title for the show, which features The Meatball Shop co-owner Michael Chernow showcasing some of the most mouth-watering food from social media, Frankel told PEOPLE she had her reasons for going the provocative route.

“I’m starting my television career in porn, and porn is something that gets people excited so the content and the TV shows we are going to be creating are going to get people excited,” Frankel said while hosting Thursday’s Cocktails and Couture event benefiting Food Allergy Research and Education at New Jersey’s Westfield Garden State Plaza.

The idea for the name of the show came to the reality star years ago when she was watching cooking shows.

“The way people describe food, it’s so sensual: ‘And the cheese and the truffle oil …,’ ” she imitated. “They get so excited.”

When it comes to bringing sexy to your own kitchen (and relationship), Frankel recommends the traditional aphrodisiac of oysters: “I think that’s a really kind of romantic, sexy thing to have out, and it’s not really a lot of cleanup, so it’s like a chic, cool, sexy thing to do.”

Food Porn airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on FYI.