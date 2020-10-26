Bethenny Frankel and Hillary Clinton Share Their Life Mantras and Discuss Practicing 'Gratitude'

The 2016 Democratic nominee for president joins the former RHONY star on this week's episode of her podcast, Just B with Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel and Hillary Clinton each abide by a life mantra that allows them to stay focused and positive in their widely-successful careers.

On Tuesday's upcoming episode of her newly launched podcast, Just B with Bethenny Frankel, the entrepreneur and former Real Housewives of New York City star welcomes the former first lady and 2016 Democratic nominee for president as her guest. In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek, Frankel, 49, and Clinton, 73, each share the words they lean on to get through the ups and downs of life.

"Let me ask you just one last question, which is [about] your mantra," Frankel says to the longtime politician. "Mine is either, 'Come from a place of yes,' or 'Pros play hurt,' or, 'If you can't run with the big dogs, stay chained to the porch,' or something like that."

"Mine is, 'Keep going and be grateful,'" Clinton says. "When you're knocked down, which everybody is, you've got to find a way to get back up. Maybe you get to your knees first and then you grab on something, you pull yourself up. Keep going and be grateful. Everyday."

"I really believe that gratitude is a discipline and if you practice it, it has really good effects on you," she adds. "So that's what I try to do."

Last month, Frankel, Clinton and New York Times reporter Kara Swisher's respective podcasts landed in the top three podcasts on Apple Podcasts' Society & Culture charts. Frankel was number one, Clinton's newly released You and Me Both podcast was second, and Swisher's Sway podcast came in third.

Sharing a photo of the chart on Twitter, Swisher, 57, wrote, "Hey ⁦@HillaryClinton — welcome to the podhouse. Also: It's obvi on."

"Couldn't ask for better company. Also, confirming that it is very on," Clinton tweeted back.

Frankel then posted a screenshot of the Twitter exchange on Instagram. "#AboutLastNight So this happened before the debate…," she wrote, adding the hashtags #startedfromthebottom, #weregoingalltheway, and #justbwithbethenny.

On Just B with Bethenny, Frankel interviews moguls, businesspeople and icons of the industry to find out how they got to where they are today. The podcast debuted two weeks ago with a double episode drop, with guests Mark Cuban and Netflix CMO Bozoma Saint John. New episodes drop every Tuesday on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

"It's about how the sausage gets made. No fluff, no side dishes, no foreplay, no hand jobs," Frankel recently told PEOPLE with a laugh. "I'm realizing we all have one thing in common. It's old-school hard work."