Bethenny Frankel Raves About Engagement to Paul Bernon: 'The Ring Is Absolutely Beautiful'

"Paul's an absolutely beautiful person and it's an exciting, fun time," Bethenny Frankel says on the latest episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast of her engagement to Paul Bernon

Bethenny Frankel has a little extra sparkle in her eye, thanks to fiancé Paul Bernon.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum, 50, raves about her husband-to-be - and the engagement ring he gave her - on the latest episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast.

"The ring is absolutely beautiful," Frankel says. "It's absolutely beautiful. Paul's an absolutely beautiful person and it's an exciting, fun time."

She and the film producer, 43, got engaged earlier this year, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed, after she sparked rumors with her massive engagement ring. "It was intimate," Frankel said to PEOPLE in April of the proposal, which took place in Florida back in February. "Just the two of us, on an island off of Florida. No makeup, no manicure, no ring photos. It was very simple and beautiful."

Diamond expert Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, previously told PEOPLE that the ring appears to be a 15-carat plus emerald cut center stone flanked by trapezoid side stones. "The value should definitely top $1 million," Fried said. "With its stunning size and exquisite style, Bethenny's ring is a nod to her relationship with Paul Bernon and their future together."

Frankel and Bernon began dating in 2018, after they met on a dating app, she admitted. "I was pretty lucky when I walked in and saw him," Frankel recounted. "He had a twinkle. He came as advertised - better than advertised. He overshot the mark."

The couple's engagement comes after she finalized her long drawn-out divorce with ex-husband Jason Hoppy in January, eight years after she filed. She and Hoppy, 50, remained at odds over custody of their 11-year-old daughter Bryn.

Extended time with Bryn has been the silver lining of the pandemic for Frankel. "I love just getting to be with her ... I love it," Frankel says f spending quarantine with her daughter. "I just get to see her. I get to have lunch with her. I mean, we've gotten very, very connected. We always were, but the pandemic connected many, many families in ways that we never expected, so it's been amazing."

Not to say that Frankel hasn't kept incredibly busy in her professional life in addition to the mother/daughter quality time and wedding planning. She partnered with Scotch Brand to award their "Ship It Forward Small Business Grant" and offer an hour of business coaching to the winner of their contest, Waynesville Soda Jerks.

She's also been scouting her second-in-command on her HBO Max reality series The Big Shot with Bethenny, taping her iHeartRadio podcast Just B with Bethenny Frankel, running her Skinnygirl brand and her BStrong nonprofit, which has been supplying PPE and other necessities for those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.