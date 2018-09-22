Dennis Shields‘ death has taken both an emotional and physical toll on Bethenny Frankel.

It’s been over a month since Shields was found dead at the age of 51 in his Trump Tower apartment following a suspected overdose, and Frankel, 47, is continuing to grapple with the loss.

On Friday, the Real Housewives of New York City star shared a smiling photo of herself wearing a fitted, floral and ruffled dress and holding a miniature clear replica of Robert Indiana’s LOVE Sculpture. “All you need is love,” she captioned the image.

While many followers complimented Frankel’s photo, one user inquired about her apparent weight loss.

“Love the dress. I would look heavier if I wore that. You’re looking extra thin in these photos,” wrote the user. “How/are you losing weight?”

Frankel replied, “Death will do that to a person #griefdiet I don’t recommend it.”

Sixteen days after his Aug. 10 death, Frankel expressed her sorrow on Twitter, writing “It’s hard to breathe & I appreciate you giving me the space & support to try to do so.”

“It’s excruciating-sudden death is no closure & constant ?s & memories,” wrote Frankel. “Our relationship is current so it’s painfully raw. Trying to stay healthy & move through it w tears & close friends. Xo.”

Dennis Shields and Bethenny Frankel Alessio Botticelli/GC

Earlier this week, Frankel opened up to PEOPLE about both her emotional state and Shields, who proposed to the Skinnygirl mogul with a ring in April.

“The work I am doing for hurricane relief is a good outlet, but I’m trying to not get too immersed and not avoid the grieving process and feeling,” the reality star, who is pouring herself into Hurricane Florence relief efforts, told PEOPLE. “I am going through an emotional storm and must go through and not around it.”

“People are suffering way more than I am,” she added. “People have helped me get through my despair with their love and inspiration and now it is my turn.”

Now, Frankel said the late New York City-based banker inspired her in her ongoing work for hurricane relief. (She helped victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas, through her B Strong Disaster Relief program and is now aiding victims of Hurricane Florence through the foundation.)

“He embraced and applauded everything I did,” Frankel said about Shields, “and cheered me on from the sidelines.”