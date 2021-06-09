The reality star and entrepreneur's most recent TV venture, The Big Shot with Bethenny, was produced with Mark Burnett and MGM

Bethenny Frankel Says She Ended Business Deal with MGM, Mark Burnett: 'I Didn't Want to Be Shackled'

Bethenny Frankel is always thinking ahead when it comes to her business relationships.

"I left a very big, high, seven-figure contract recently with my partners at MGM and Mark Burnett because I had a good relationship with them, but I didn't want to be locked up," she said. "I didn't want to have no freedom in my podcast."

She continued, "I didn't want to not be able to do something, to date other people, business-wise. And I was taking a shot. I don't know that I'll make that money back, but I didn't want to be shackled. So that's not about money - I've left money to make things happen in the future."

Reps for Burnett and MGM did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Frankel's most recent reality show, The Big Shot with Bethenny, was produced by her own B Real Productions, as well as reality TV mega-producer Burnett and MGM. The series premiered on HBO Max earlier this year.

In addition to The Big Shot with Bethenny, Frankel also previously told Variety that she was working on a "soft-scripted" comedy with Burnett and MGM Television.

When Frankel, 50, announced that she was once again leaving RHONY in August 2019, she cited her deal with Burnett as a reason for her departure.

"It's time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women," Frankel, who shares 11-year-old daughter Bryn with ex-husband Jason Hoppy, told PEOPLE in a statement at the time.

In addition to her other ventures - which include Skinnygirl Jeans, Skinnygirl Supplements, numerous investments and speaking opportunities - Frankel has remained focused on her philanthropy efforts with her B Strong foundation.